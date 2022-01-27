Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Bassala Sambou has made eight appearances for Fortuna Sittard this season

Crewe Alexandra have signed forward Bassala Sambou from Dutch club Fortuna Sittard on an 18-month contract.

The German is the club's first January signing but details of any fee have not been disclosed.

Sambou was part of the youth setup at both Coventry and Everton and made eight appearances for the Toffees' under-21 side in the EFL Trophy.

He moved to the Netherlands in 2019 but had a spell on loan with Randers in Danish football in 2020-21.

