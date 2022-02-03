Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

FA Cup fourth round live on BBC Dates: 4-6 February Coverage: Saturday 5 Feb - Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham United (12:30 GMT) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; Chelsea v Plymouth Argyle (12:30) live on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; Cambridge United v Luton Town (17:30) live on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app. Sunday 6 Feb - Nottingham Forest v Leicester City (16:00) - live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

The FA Cup has reached the last-32 stage with two non-league teams, one League Two club and three from League One all looking to cause upsets this weekend

Kidderminster Harriers from the sixth-tier National League North host Premier League West Ham United on Saturday (12:30 GMT) live on BBC One, the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

On Sunday, Boreham Wood - who play in the fifth tier of English football - are away at Championship side Bournemouth (18:30), while League Two Hartlepool United are taking 4,700 fans to Premier League Crystal Palace on Saturday (15:00).

The BBC is showing four live games across its platforms, including League One Plymouth Argyle's tie at eight-time winners Chelsea on Saturday (12:30).

The world's longest-running knockout football competition, the FA Cup is celebrating its 150th anniversary. external-link

The FA Cup fifth-round draw is on Sunday at approximately 11:40 GMT on the BBC Sport website.

Here, BBC Sport has all the details about the fourth round, which starts on Friday when 12-time winners Manchester United host Championship club Middlesbrough at Old Trafford (20:00).

No replays, midweek games next round, five subs

Fourth-round replays have been scrapped this season to help with the fixture backlog caused by Covid postponements.

Ties will be played to a finish on the day, with 30 minutes of extra time and penalties to decide the winners if required.

Teams are playing for a place in the fifth round which will take place across the first midweek in March.

Clubs can name nine substitutes and use five.

Where could the shocks be?

Last season no clubs outside the Premier League and Championship reached the fifth round.

That could change this time with the six teams from League One, League Two and non-league looking to cause a fourth-round upset.

Kidderminster, who are third in the National League North, have won six games to reach this stage including a 2-1 victory over Championship side Reading in the previous round.

The Worcestershire club host West Ham this round - the third time they have played top-flight opposition at Aggborough in the FA Cup after losing 1-0 to the Hammers in 1994 and drawing 1-1 with Wolves in 2004, before losing the replay.

National League Boreham Wood, in the fourth round for the first time, are away against a Bournemouth side chasing automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Hartlepool United are the last surviving club from League Two left in this season's competition.

They have beaten three teams from higher levels - League One duo Wycombe Wanderers and Lincoln City as well as Championship side Blackpool - to earn themselves a shot at Crystal Palace.

Three League One clubs have made it this far - Cambridge United, Plymouth Argyle and Wigan Athletic.

Cambridge United's reward for winning at Premier League Newcastle in the last round is a home tie with Luton Town, who sit 10th in the Championship table.

Plymouth are preparing for their first meeting with Chelsea since 1989 while Wigan, the 2013 winners, are at Championship club Stoke City.

Could there be a surprise in the Potteries? Wigan, second in the third tier, have progressed from seven of their past 11 FA Cup ties against sides from a higher division.

BBC to show four live games

Fans will be able to watch four of the 16 ties live across the BBC's platforms while BBC Radio 5 Live will have full commentary of six matches.

On Saturday, BBC One is showing the tie between Kidderminster and West Ham (12:30) - a repeat of the fifth-round tie 28 years ago when the Hammers won 1-0 at Aggborough.

Plymouth's first visit to Chelsea since 1988 is also on Saturday at 12:30 on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, app and Red Button.

Later on Saturday the tie between Cambridge and Luton Town (17:30) is also available to watch on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, app and Red Button.

On Sunday, BBC One is showing Championship side Nottingham Forest, who knocked out record 14-time winners Arsenal in the third round, against holders Leicester City (16:00).

Kidderminster Harriers played West Ham in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Aggborough in February 1994, the Hammers winning 1-0

BBC Radio 5 Live has three live commentaries on Saturday - Kidderminster-West Ham (12:30), Crystal Palace v Hartlepool (15:00) and Tottenham v Brighton (20:00). Former West Ham and England keeper Rob Green will be in the commentary box at Kidderminster alongside John Murray.

On Sunday, 5 Live will have another three commentaries - Liverpool-Cardiff (12:00), Nottingham Forest-Leicester (16:00) and Bournemouth- Boreham Wood (18:30).

Former Scotland winger Pat Nevin, an FA Cup runner-up with Everton, is co-commentator at Anfield, former England defender Jonathan Woodgate is at Forest and Karen Carney - a five-time Women's FA Cup winner - is at Bournemouth.

Mark Chapman introduces the best of Saturday's action on BBC One at 22:30, while Sunday's highlights are also on BBC One at 22:30.

There is also an FA Cup Final Score on Saturday on BBC Two from 16:30.

When is the FA Cup fifth-round draw?

The draw will take place on Sunday at approximately 11:40 prior to Liverpool's tie with Cardiff, which kicks off at 12 noon.

It will be live on the BBC Sport website and ITV1.

Two-time Manchester United FA Cup winner Andy Cole will conduct the draw.

