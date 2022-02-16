James McPake was appointed Dundee manager in 2019

Dundee have sacked manager James McPake with the club sitting second bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

The decision comes despite wins in their past two matches, including a 2-1 league victory at Hearts.

McPake, 37, had been in charge at Dens Park since initially taking over as caretaker in 2019 and led them to promotion last year via the play-offs.

And his last game in charge was Monday's 3-0 Scottish Cup last-16 defeat of Peterhead.

That set up a quarter-final meeting with Rangers at Dens Park next month. Dundee's next league game is away to Celtic on Sunday.

Bellshill-born McPake, who earned one cap for Northern Ireland, started his playing career with Livingston and had spells with Greenock Morton, Coventry City and Hibernian before retiring through injury while with Dundee.

The club said they had said they had "taken the decision to release James McPake from the duties of his position of manager".

"It is clear that without James' leadership the club would still be in the Championship, and for that reason, the decision to release him was not arrived at easily," their statement added.

"However, at this time the club must look to a manager with additional experience with the aim of preserving James' legacy and our place in the Premiership.

"It is without a doubt that someone who has achieved so much in such a short amount of time will go on to continue achieving remarkable things, and for this James has our unequivocal support and endorsement.

"We are proud to have given James his first steps in management and beyond proud of his accomplishments. He is, and will always remain, a valued and loved member of the Dundee FC family."

'Have Dundee been talking to someone else?' - analysis

Former Dundee striker & BBC Scotland pundit Rory Loy

The timing of this is strange. It begs the question why Dundee stuck with McPake going to Tynecastle when he clearly had no chance of keeping his position, given they won then progressed in the cup.

They were promoted - in my opinion - a year ahead of expectation and still have a realistic shot at staying in the league.

It suggests to me they had been talking with someone and and didn't want to let James go before agreeing something. I could be wrong but that's poor if so.