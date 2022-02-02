Africa Cup of Nations - Semi-final
CameroonCameroon0EgyptEgypt0
Egypt win 3-1 on penalties

Cameroon 0-0 Egypt (1-3 pens): Mohamed Salah's side into Afcon final

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Africancomments39

Goalkeeper Gabaski was the hero, saving two penalties as Egypt edged past hosts Cameroon in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw to set up an Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal.

Sunday's final sets up a tantalising meeting between Liverpool forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at the same venue - the Olembe Stadium in Cameroon's capital Yaounde (kick-off 19:00 GMT).

Hosts Cameroon had shown more impetus in 90 minutes, twice hitting the post through Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui's looping header and Samuel Gouet's thunderous long-range strike, which flicked the woodwork.

Egypt's star man Salah was kept quiet for much of the game, curling a strike from outside the area narrowly over and almost profiting from a loose back pass, but he could not convert.

But he did not have to step up in the shootout as Cameroon missed three of their efforts, with Gabaski saving from Harold Moukoudi and James Lea Siliki, while Clinton N'Jie side-footed wide.

An ill-tempered ending to normal time had seen Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz sent off for remonstrating with the referee and his assistant Wael Gomaa cautioned too.

It means they will both be missing from the touchline for the final as Gomaa was also yellow carded in the quarter-final against Morocco.

Meanwhile, Cameroon will face Burkina Faso in the third/fourth-place play-off, which has been brought forward a day to Saturday (19:00 GMT)

More to follow.

Line-ups

Cameroon

Formation 3-4-3

  • 24Onana
  • 21CastellettoSubstituted forMoukoudiat 99'minutes
  • 5Ngadeu
  • 25Tolo
  • 19Fai
  • 8Zambo Anguissa
  • 14Oum GouetBooked at 61minsSubstituted forLéa Silikiat 80'minutes
  • 18HonglaSubstituted forOnanaat 108'minutes
  • 3Moumi NgamaleuSubstituted forN'Jieat 86'minutes
  • 10Aboubakar
  • 12Toko EkambiSubstituted forBassogogat 98'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Moukoudi
  • 6Oyongo
  • 7N'Jie
  • 9Bahoken
  • 11Bassogog
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 15Kunde
  • 16Epassy
  • 20Ganago
  • 23Omossola
  • 26Onana
  • 27Léa Siliki

Egypt

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Abou Gabal Ali
  • 3Abdel WahedBooked at 37minsSubstituted forAbdelghanyat 85'minutes
  • 2Abdelmonem Elsayed Mohamed Ahmed
  • 15Hamdi
  • 13Mohamed
  • 17ElnenyBooked at 61minsSubstituted forAhmed Abdelmonemat 86'minutes
  • 5Abdul Fattah
  • 4El SoleyaSubstituted forTrézéguetat 45'minutes
  • 10Salah
  • 14Ahmed AbdallahSubstituted forMohamed Ragaei Bakrat 105'minutesSubstituted forSayedat 118'minutes
  • 22MarmoushSubstituted forSobhiat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Trézéguet
  • 8Abdelghany
  • 9Mohamed Ragaei Bakr
  • 11Sobhi
  • 12Ashraf
  • 18Ahmed Abdelmonem
  • 19Bekhit
  • 20Eldin Mahmoud Ibrahim
  • 21Sayed
  • 23Daader
  • 24Ahmed
  • 28Mehany
Referee:
Bakary Gassama

Match Stats

Home TeamCameroonAway TeamEgypt
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home9
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away23

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cameroon 0(1), Egypt 0(3).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Cameroon 0(1), Egypt 0(3).

  3. Post update

    Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Clinton N'Jie (Cameroon) right footed shot is close, but misses to the right. Clinton N'Jie should be disappointed.

  4. Post update

    Goal! Cameroon 0(1), Egypt 0(3). Mohanad Lasheen (Egypt) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  5. Post update

    Penalty saved! James Léa Siliki (Cameroon) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Cameroon 0(1), Egypt 0(2). Mohamed Abdelmonem (Egypt) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

  7. Post update

    Penalty saved! Harold-Desty Moukoudi (Cameroon) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Cameroon 0(1), Egypt 0(1). Zizo (Egypt) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Cameroon 0(1), Egypt 0. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  10. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Cameroon 0, Egypt 0.

  11. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Cameroon 0, Egypt 0.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Egypt. Zizo replaces Mohamed Sherif.

  13. Post update

    Harold-Desty Moukoudi (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Sherif (Egypt).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Trézéguet.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Mohamed Abdelmonem.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Léa Siliki (Cameroon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vincent Aboubakar.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Cameroon. Jean Onana replaces Martin Hongla.

  19. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time begins Cameroon 0, Egypt 0.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Egypt. Mohamed Sherif replaces Mostafa Mohamed.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

42 comments

  • Comment posted by BBC123, today at 22:00

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by lucky, today at 21:59

    Mane vs Salah. May the best man win!

  • Comment posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 21:59

    lol salah ghosting the whole game against opposition of which i do not know a single player

  • Comment posted by PorkyRobuck, today at 21:59

    What an abysmal game, perhaps people aren’t watching the afcon because it’s second rate drek rather than racism eh Ian Wright

  • Comment posted by for11, today at 21:59

    Cue the Liverpool haters……it’s Senegal v Egypt…..

  • Comment posted by Tonto, today at 21:59

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 21:58

    Two hours and only mustered up four shots on target between them….. really disappointing semi final, should’ve just gone straight to a penalty shoot out and save us the having to watch a 0-0 bore draw!!

  • Comment posted by Naz MCFC, today at 21:58

    Poor match. Senegal are going to win this.

  • Comment posted by wale , today at 21:58

    Tournament football can be wammy, sometimes the best team implode and team which is tactical can win like Greece did in 2004

  • Comment posted by Dougal, today at 21:58

    Before the BBC says talismen (Mane and Salah) the plural of talisman is talismans

    • Reply posted by Knapman, today at 22:00

      Knapman replied:
      Nobody cares

  • Comment posted by footnote, today at 21:57

    Mo or Sadio will have an Afcon winners medal to go with Champions lge , Premier lge , European super lge , and World club winners medals come Sunday night .

    • Reply posted by Naz MCFC, today at 21:59

      Naz MCFC replied:
      ESL, and World Club? What are they?

  • Comment posted by SBandy, today at 21:57

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by eshrenno, today at 21:57

    Mo v sadio yeeeeeeehaassss

  • Comment posted by LetsAllLaughAtEngland, today at 21:57

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 21:57

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Victor, today at 21:56

    Some of those penalties were shocking, being English I can tell.

  • Comment posted by wale , today at 21:56

    Cameroon had to score,a bit like Nigeria failed at very first tough test!

  • Comment posted by ADWA1896, today at 21:56

    Carlos Queiroz is a total disgrace! If it was an EPL game he wouldn't have done that.disgusting!

  • Comment posted by Anthony, today at 21:56

    Woefull !! Penalties by Cameroon only themselves to blame !!!

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 21:56

    Mane - Salah Final.

    Maybe Liverpool will win something this season after all.

    • Reply posted by paul geraghty, today at 22:00

      paul geraghty replied:
      Fool !!!

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon32107347
2Burkina Faso31113304
3Cape Verde31112204
4Ethiopia301226-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal31201015
2Guinea31112204
3Malawi31112204
4Zimbabwe310234-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco32105237
2Gabon31204315
3Comoros310235-23
4Ghana301235-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria33006159
2Egypt32012116
3Sudan301214-31
4Guinea-Bissau301203-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast32106337
2Equatorial Guinea32012116
3Sierra Leone302123-12
4Algeria301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali32104137
2Gambia32103127
3Tunisia31024223
4Mauritania300307-70
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

