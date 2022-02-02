Match ends, Cameroon 0(1), Egypt 0(3).
Goalkeeper Gabaski was the hero, saving two penalties as Egypt edged past hosts Cameroon in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw to set up an Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal.
Sunday's final sets up a tantalising meeting between Liverpool forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at the same venue - the Olembe Stadium in Cameroon's capital Yaounde (kick-off 19:00 GMT).
Hosts Cameroon had shown more impetus in 90 minutes, twice hitting the post through Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui's looping header and Samuel Gouet's thunderous long-range strike, which flicked the woodwork.
Egypt's star man Salah was kept quiet for much of the game, curling a strike from outside the area narrowly over and almost profiting from a loose back pass, but he could not convert.
But he did not have to step up in the shootout as Cameroon missed three of their efforts, with Gabaski saving from Harold Moukoudi and James Lea Siliki, while Clinton N'Jie side-footed wide.
An ill-tempered ending to normal time had seen Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz sent off for remonstrating with the referee and his assistant Wael Gomaa cautioned too.
It means they will both be missing from the touchline for the final as Gomaa was also yellow carded in the quarter-final against Morocco.
Meanwhile, Cameroon will face Burkina Faso in the third/fourth-place play-off, which has been brought forward a day to Saturday (19:00 GMT)
Line-ups
Cameroon
Formation 3-4-3
- 24Onana
- 21CastellettoSubstituted forMoukoudiat 99'minutes
- 5Ngadeu
- 25Tolo
- 19Fai
- 8Zambo Anguissa
- 14Oum GouetBooked at 61minsSubstituted forLéa Silikiat 80'minutes
- 18HonglaSubstituted forOnanaat 108'minutes
- 3Moumi NgamaleuSubstituted forN'Jieat 86'minutes
- 10Aboubakar
- 12Toko EkambiSubstituted forBassogogat 98'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Moukoudi
- 6Oyongo
- 7N'Jie
- 9Bahoken
- 11Bassogog
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 15Kunde
- 16Epassy
- 20Ganago
- 23Omossola
- 26Onana
- 27Léa Siliki
Egypt
Formation 4-3-3
- 16Abou Gabal Ali
- 3Abdel WahedBooked at 37minsSubstituted forAbdelghanyat 85'minutes
- 2Abdelmonem Elsayed Mohamed Ahmed
- 15Hamdi
- 13Mohamed
- 17ElnenyBooked at 61minsSubstituted forAhmed Abdelmonemat 86'minutes
- 5Abdul Fattah
- 4El SoleyaSubstituted forTrézéguetat 45'minutes
- 10Salah
- 14Ahmed AbdallahSubstituted forMohamed Ragaei Bakrat 105'minutesSubstituted forSayedat 118'minutes
- 22MarmoushSubstituted forSobhiat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Trézéguet
- 8Abdelghany
- 9Mohamed Ragaei Bakr
- 11Sobhi
- 12Ashraf
- 18Ahmed Abdelmonem
- 19Bekhit
- 20Eldin Mahmoud Ibrahim
- 21Sayed
- 23Daader
- 24Ahmed
- 28Mehany
- Referee:
- Bakary Gassama
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away23
Live Text
Post update
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Cameroon 0(1), Egypt 0(3).
Post update
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Clinton N'Jie (Cameroon) right footed shot is close, but misses to the right. Clinton N'Jie should be disappointed.
Post update
Goal! Cameroon 0(1), Egypt 0(3). Mohanad Lasheen (Egypt) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! James Léa Siliki (Cameroon) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Cameroon 0(1), Egypt 0(2). Mohamed Abdelmonem (Egypt) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Harold-Desty Moukoudi (Cameroon) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Cameroon 0(1), Egypt 0(1). Zizo (Egypt) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Cameroon 0(1), Egypt 0. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Cameroon 0, Egypt 0.
Post update
Second Half Extra Time ends, Cameroon 0, Egypt 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Egypt. Zizo replaces Mohamed Sherif.
Post update
Harold-Desty Moukoudi (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mohamed Sherif (Egypt).
Post update
Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Trézéguet.
Post update
Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Mohamed Abdelmonem.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Léa Siliki (Cameroon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vincent Aboubakar.
Substitution
Substitution, Cameroon. Jean Onana replaces Martin Hongla.
Post update
Second Half Extra Time begins Cameroon 0, Egypt 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Egypt. Mohamed Sherif replaces Mostafa Mohamed.
