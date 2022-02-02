Valerien Ismael: West Bromwich Albion part company with head coach

Val Ismael took over as West Brom boss on 24 June following the Baggies' relegation from the Premier League
Ismael's Albion had won just in seven Championship games prior to his sacking

West Bromwich Albion have parted company with boss Valerien Ismael.

The 46-year-old Frenchman had taken Albion to fifth in the Championship - but fans had voiced concerns over his style of football.

Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Millwall was the head coach's final game in charge.

Assistant head coach Adam Murray has also left the club, while Albion have also made a change at boardroom level, bringing in Ron Gourlay as chief executive officer in place of Xu Ke.

Club owner Guochuan Lai, the controlling shareholder, will replace Li Piyue as Albion chairman.

Lai is now looking for his eighth head coach since his Chinese investment group bought Albion from Jeremy Peace in September 2016.

The new manager will follow Tony Pulis, Alan Pardew, Darren Moore, interim boss Jimmy Shan, Slaven Bilic, Sam Allardyce and Ismael.

The Baggies have a week before their next game against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Where did it all go wrong?

Ismael, moved to The Hawthorns from Barnsley in June following Albion's relegation from the Premier League - but he won just 12 of his 31 matches in charge.

Albion, aiming to be promoted to the Premier League for a record sixth time, made a great start under Ismael, scoring 12 goals as they won four of their first five Championship games in an unbeaten start to the season in August.

But they have won just eight times in 24 games since - and have taken 14 points out of a possible 39 with goals also drying up.

Their unbeaten home record went against Preston last week - and they will be out of the play-off positions if other clubs win their games in hand.

The Baggies signed striker Daryl Dike in the January window, but the new arrival from MLS side Orlando City suffered a hamstring injury on his home debut.

And, although Andy Carroll was brought in as a temporary stop-gap, the Baggies' latest defeat left them with one victory in seven league games.

Gourlay 'proud and honoured'

New CEO Gourlay has 25 years of experience in football, having occupied senior roles at Manchester United, Reading and Chelsea.

He had been working at the club as an advisor, was Chelsea CEO from 2009 to 2014 and took on the same role at Reading in 2017.

"I am proud and honoured to be named chief executive officer of this historic football club. I am aware of the issues we currently face, but I am not one to shy away from a challenge," Gourlay said.

"During my short time here as a consultant I have seen and felt the disconnect between the club and its supporters and I will work tirelessly to rectify that.

"In my conversations with Guochuan Lai during his recent visit we agreed the club needs to make significant changes in order to succeed.

"Our aim both in the short and long term is to be in the Premier League, but I recognise many of the issues at the club run deeper than which division we are playing in.

"My immediate priority is to now appoint a new head coach following the departure of Valerien Ismael. I would like to personally thank Val for his efforts and I wish him well in the future."

Comments

Join the conversation

116 comments

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 14:47

    We can only look to Guochuan Lai for vetoing Chris Wilder's move last summer. Wilder wanted to come and Lai said no. We'd have been so much better off with Wilder in charge. The club has been so poorly run since Lai bought it. Thanks Mr Lai

    • Reply posted by Chewywright, today at 15:12

      Chewywright replied:
      Absolutely, Wilder now doing great job at Boro. Mr Lai clueless.

  • Comment posted by Hard Labour, today at 14:37

    About time. Albion played better football under Big Sam

    • Reply posted by Chewywright, today at 15:12

      Chewywright replied:
      They didn’t.

  • Comment posted by Booooooo, today at 14:47

    Reading fan here - I have to say having watched West Brom beat us earlier in the season the football was extremely turgid despite the result, but I'd be far more concerned at the appointment of Ron Gourlay as CEO. He's the main reason we've let good young players go to Bayern, Porto and Palace for a combined fee of £8m and why we're in serious financial trouble at the moment. You have been warned!

  • Comment posted by itsrob, today at 14:46

    The Chinese owners and appointed board know absolutely nothing about football. To poach a guy after 1 okish season with Barnsley, paying them 2 million in the process, then give him a 4 year contract says it all really. Maybe they should of asked him if he has more than one style of football before hiring him

  • Comment posted by Bilbo, today at 14:37

    Give it big Sam until the end of the season?

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 14:59

    Not much will change until Lai goes too

    • Reply posted by M5J27, today at 15:07

      M5J27 replied:
      Same at Blues

  • Comment posted by Matt_17, today at 14:42

    Just goes to show that the style of football can be stomached if you're performing as expected, but patience runs out quickly when the results stop coming.

  • Comment posted by return of the jock, today at 14:36

    Boing Boing Boing

    • Reply posted by Alantl, today at 14:42

      Alantl replied:
      That'll leave a sour taste in his mouth..... it'll go well with that awful pong he must've smelled looking at the state of his kipper in that pic 🤣

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 14:58

    You'd know this is 100% the right decision if you've seen how we've played all season and the football is getting worse. It's not even just a bad run of form, it's 3 wins in 14 games, 9 goals in that time, only 23 points in 19 games, just hasn't been good enough.

  • Comment posted by Moomin, today at 14:52

    He had to go, an extremely disorganized clueless inept manager, not even fit for lower league football, totally clueless

    • Reply posted by AndyS, today at 14:59

      AndyS replied:
      Lol no patience, no idea and total lack of football knowledge WBA board and some fans like you proven by your comments.

  • Comment posted by JT13, today at 14:47

    He was the right pick for the job 8 months ago but now he's had a bad month its decided he should go. Teams don't plan properly anymore, they should have realised he wasn't the right fit before hiring him or given him more time to turn it around but they've rushed both and I hope it costs them promotion, maybe that will teach them to plan better next time. Very poor from the West Brom owners

    • Reply posted by topo, today at 14:54

      topo replied:
      ‘Teach then to plan...’? Not a chance. Soon to be 8th Manager in 6 years. Watford mk.2. Another abject failure of assessing a person’s or company’s suitability to own/run a football club, which is like no other business......

  • Comment posted by Ash, today at 15:00

    I could be the next manager. My team Krakow Dragoons FC (Polish League) has a 100% record this season. Not sure my expansive style of football would translate to the playing squad at WBA. Mr Ismael’s style is more attritional and that should have been known from his leadership at Barnsley. Good luck to the next manager and the Albion fans though!

  • Comment posted by itsrob, today at 14:42

    hios face in the article picture looks like our style of play under him

  • Comment posted by TykeFan1887, today at 14:41

    He'll probably go to Sunderland 🤔

  • Comment posted by AndyS, today at 14:56

    Can’t just be the manager at WBA has to be the board and fan pressure. Valerie’s worked wonders at Barnsley he neede time and the board and fans have no patience they want instant success. Plus as usual what a pathetic time to sack your manager

    • Reply posted by adswba, today at 15:14

      adswba replied:
      So, wait until end of season and mid-table finish? Do you think that did not communicate that a goal would be promotion? The situation is so dire that it's hard to see what's going to turn it around now. So, let's assume that they had given him more time - what's the benefit? An even better team next season and promotion?

  • Comment posted by daviddunnisblueandwhite, today at 14:51

    Can't have Tony Mowbray back either! Come on Rovers!!

  • Comment posted by Born Again Idiot, today at 14:46

    Great news

  • Comment posted by Alantl, today at 14:38

    Boing Boing Splat

  • Comment posted by Chronon, today at 15:15

    I love the idea of blaming the opposition's tactics for the poor results.

  • Comment posted by Marord, today at 15:11

    Will Watford Bromwich Albion ever learn that repeated sackings of coaches/managers do not bring success, short-term or long-term??

    • Reply posted by itsrob, today at 15:13

      itsrob replied:
      Watford are in the PL arent they. so thats your theory out of the window

