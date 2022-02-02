Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Ismael's Albion had won just in seven Championship games prior to his sacking

West Bromwich Albion have parted company with boss Valerien Ismael.

The 46-year-old Frenchman had taken Albion to fifth in the Championship - but fans had voiced concerns over his style of football.

Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Millwall was the head coach's final game in charge.

Assistant head coach Adam Murray has also left the club, while Albion have also made a change at boardroom level, bringing in Ron Gourlay as chief executive officer in place of Xu Ke.

Club owner Guochuan Lai, the controlling shareholder, will replace Li Piyue as Albion chairman.

Lai is now looking for his eighth head coach since his Chinese investment group bought Albion from Jeremy Peace in September 2016.

The new manager will follow Tony Pulis, Alan Pardew, Darren Moore, interim boss Jimmy Shan, Slaven Bilic, Sam Allardyce and Ismael.

The Baggies have a week before their next game against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Where did it all go wrong?

Ismael, moved to The Hawthorns from Barnsley in June following Albion's relegation from the Premier League - but he won just 12 of his 31 matches in charge.

Albion, aiming to be promoted to the Premier League for a record sixth time, made a great start under Ismael, scoring 12 goals as they won four of their first five Championship games in an unbeaten start to the season in August.

But they have won just eight times in 24 games since - and have taken 14 points out of a possible 39 with goals also drying up.

Their unbeaten home record went against Preston last week - and they will be out of the play-off positions if other clubs win their games in hand.

The Baggies signed striker Daryl Dike in the January window, but the new arrival from MLS side Orlando City suffered a hamstring injury on his home debut.

And, although Andy Carroll was brought in as a temporary stop-gap, the Baggies' latest defeat left them with one victory in seven league games.

Gourlay 'proud and honoured'

New CEO Gourlay has 25 years of experience in football, having occupied senior roles at Manchester United, Reading and Chelsea.

He had been working at the club as an advisor, was Chelsea CEO from 2009 to 2014 and took on the same role at Reading in 2017.

"I am proud and honoured to be named chief executive officer of this historic football club. I am aware of the issues we currently face, but I am not one to shy away from a challenge," Gourlay said.

"During my short time here as a consultant I have seen and felt the disconnect between the club and its supporters and I will work tirelessly to rectify that.

"In my conversations with Guochuan Lai during his recent visit we agreed the club needs to make significant changes in order to succeed.

"Our aim both in the short and long term is to be in the Premier League, but I recognise many of the issues at the club run deeper than which division we are playing in.

"My immediate priority is to now appoint a new head coach following the departure of Valerien Ismael. I would like to personally thank Val for his efforts and I wish him well in the future."