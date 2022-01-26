Last updated on .From the section Watford

Samuel Kalu (left) score nine times in 86 appearances for Bordeaux

Watford have signed Nigeria winger Samuel Kalu from Bordeaux.

He joins the Hornets for a fee reported to be close to £3m external-link on a three-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2025.

Kalu arrives at Vicarage Road after three and a half years with Ligue 1 side Bordeaux, where he scored nine goals in 86 appearances.

The 24-year-old has 17 caps for Nigeria and has scored twice for the Super Eagles.

