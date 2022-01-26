The Football News Show: Would Everton fans be happy with Pereira as manager?

Vitor Pereira has spoken out about his talks with Everton and says he does not take fan anger at his potential appointment as the club's next manager as "a personal attack".

The Portuguese is a candidate to succeed the sacked Rafael Benitez.

But graffiti seen on Everton's Goodison Park home this week opposed the move and read 'Pereira out, Lampard in'.

Pereira has now spoken despite the appointment process being ongoing and says his talks were "very positive".

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 53-year-old said he has had "a few interviews" at the club "with different people", concluding club officials were "enthusiastic of what I proposed to them".

The former Porto and Fenerbahce manager said he will now "wait for a decision" but says he told the club's hierarchy he wanted to implement "an intensive game, a pressing game and a game with possession".

"And we need to give confidence again to these players and the team," added Pereira. "We need to approach the fantastic supporters to the team again.

"What I felt in the meeting is that they were very positive with the interview."

Since 2015, Pereira has managed Olympiakos, 1860 Munich, Shanghai Port and Fenerbahce twice, culminating in him being sacked by the Turkish club in December.

Asked for his reaction to the graffiti sprayed on a Goodison Park wall he said: "This is the first time in my career I have seen this kind of thing, I've never had these comments about me.

"I think these critics are not directed at me. It is the environment now as the club is not in a good position and the supporters are passionate - and this passion is the power of the club.

"They don't know me, my work or me as a person or my CV. I don't take it as a personal attack. I work in a lot of countries, different clubs, at different levels, and we got several titles but before you start work and you don't know the person and you cannot judge.

"But I understand the feelings of the supporters because, in the last few years, the club didn't get good results and it is normal they are not happy."

Pereira won the league twice with Porto in 2012 and 2013, the Greek Super League with Olympiakos in 2015 and the Chinese Super League in 2018.

He was also in charge of 1860 Munich when they were relegated from Germany's second tier in 2017.

Everton are currently 16th in the Premier League and have taken just six points from the last 42 on offer.