Markus Anfang: Former Werder Bremen boss banned from football after using fake Covid-19 certificate
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Former Werder Bremen manager Markus Anfang has been banned from football for a year after using a fake Covid-19 vaccination certificate.
Anfang, 47, has been fined 20,000 euros (£16,700), while his former assistant Florian Junge, 36, was banned for 10 months and fined 3,000 euros (£2,500).
Anfang originally denied the charges and left the second-tier German side.
But both men have confessed they obtained fake vaccination cards last summer to avoid regular testing.
A statement from the German Football Association (DFB) said: "Through their actions, Markus Anfang and Florian Junge have violated their role model positions as coaches to a considerable extent."
The DFB added the pair's confessions have resulted in their bans being partly on probation and they may be able to return to coaching for the 2022-23 season.