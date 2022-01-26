Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Ellis Simms played from the start in Everton's 1-1 Premier League draw away to Chelsea last month

New loan recruit Ellis Simms brings "great pedigree" to Hearts, says manager Robbie Neilson after securing the long-term target from Everton.

The 21-year-old striker has moved to Tynecastle for the rest of the season and could make his debut against Celtic on Wednesday.

Simms scored 10 times in a six-month loan at Blackpool last season, helping them win promotion to the Championship.

"I'm really happy to get a player of Ellis' quality on board," said Neilson.

"He's got a great pedigree and all the attributes to be a success up here."

Simmons, who came through the academies of Blackburn Rovers and Manchester City before a move to Everton two years ago, made his first-team debut for the Merseyside club in last month's Premier League draw with Chelsea.

"It's always been about quality over quantity for us and we've got real quality in Ellis," said Hearts sporting director Joe Savage.

"He's someone we've been tracking for a long time and although it looked like he may have gone to the English Championship we've managed to attract him up here, which speaks volumes about this club."

