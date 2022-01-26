Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Kilmarnock and fellow Championship clubs have backed the introduction of two extra substitutions per game

Scottish Championship and League 1 clubs have voted to allow five substitutes in league matches for the rest of the season.

It brings them into line with the Premiership - who implemented the increase from three following the winter break - and League 2.

Five substitutes were permitted last season to help ease Covid-19 issues.

The rule's reintroduction aims to enhance player welfare and reduce the risk of postponements.

It takes effect in the Championship and League 1 this weekend, with clubs also permitted to name a bench of up to nine players.

An SPFL spokesman said: "Discussions have been ongoing in recent weeks with cinch Championship and cinch League 1 clubs about the potential rule change.

"As a members' organisation, it is important that clubs in each division are able to make decisions on issues like this for themselves."

Meanwhile, clubs will no longer have to do daily Covid testing from Monday. Instead, two lateral flow tests or one PCR per week will be deemed sufficient.