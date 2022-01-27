Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Premiership pair Hibernian and Dundee's attempts to avoid a Scottish Cup last-16 upset will be live on the BBC.

Hibs' trip to Championship leaders Arbroath on Sunday, 13 February is on BBC One, with a 12:30 GMT kick-off.

The following day third-tier Peterhead host Dundee at 19:45 on the BBC Scotland channel, followed by the quarter-final draw.

Both ties can be watched on the BBC Sport website, where you can also find radio and text coverage of cup weekend.

Hibs and Dundee edged past League 1 sides in the fourth round. Shaun Maloney's men needed extra time to defeat Cove Rangers 1-0, while Dundee won by the same scoreline at Dumbarton.

Premier Sports will broadcast the Old Firm's ties - League 2 Annan Athletic against Rangers on Saturday, February 12 (17:30) and Celtic at home to Championship outfit Raith Rovers on February 13 (16:00).