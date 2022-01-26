Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Isaac Fletcher (right) played under Pools boss Graeme Lee for Middlesbrough's under-23 team

Hartlepool United have signed Middlesbrough striker Isaac Fletcher on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old, who is 6ft 4ins tall, made his Boro first-team debut in a 2-1 home win against Huddersfield in February 2021.

He has yet to add to that appearance, but could play his first game for Pools at Exeter in League Two on Saturday.

Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee said: "He is a real attacking threat and can play in several positions."

Fletcher is the club's third signing of the January transfer window, following Jake Hull and Marcus Carver.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.