Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Idris Kanu joined Peterborough from Aldershot Town in the summer of 2017

Northampton Town have signed winger Idris Kanu on loan from Peterborough United for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old has just returned from the Africa Cup of Nations, where he was a member of the Sierra Leone squad.

He has made six appearances for Peterborough this season, the most recent in November.

Meanwhile, Cardiff City striker Chanka Zimba, signed on loan by Northampton on 6 January, will be out for six weeks with a hamstring injury.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady said external-link of Kanu: "Idris is a creative player who is direct, he can travel with the ball and he has pace.

"He can be tricky to handle for defenders and he is an explosive player who can make things happen."

Kanu could be in contention to make his Northampton debut in Saturday's League Two game at home to Salford City.

Zimba was substituted after 58 minutes of the goalless draw at Sutton on Saturday with Brady describing his absence as a "body blow".

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.