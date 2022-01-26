Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Scotland striker Abbi Grant returns to Glasgow City on loan from Leicester City

Scotland striker Abbi Grant has re-joined Glasgow City for a third time.

The 26-year-old returns to the SWPL champions on a loan deal from Leicester City until the end of the campaign.

The ex-Anderlecht forward scored 67 goals for City over two spells between 2013-15 and 2017-18, winning four league titles and three domestic cups.

"Glasgow City has always felt like home to me having achieved so much here previously," Grant told the club's website.

"Having spent the past few seasons in the WSL, it is an amazing feeling to come back to this club and I cannot wait to use my experience to help the club achieve their aspirations for this season."