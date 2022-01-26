Last updated on .From the section Eastleigh

Former midfielder Strevens ended his playing career at Eastleigh

Eastleigh manager Ben Strevens has left the club after three years in charge, following a third consecutive defeat.

Strevens took over at the National League club in November 2018, having finished his playing career at the Silverlake Stadium.

Eastleigh lost to bottom of the table Dover Athletic on Tuesday and sit 13th in the league.

Assistant manager Jason Bristow is to take over as caretaker manager with immediate effect.

Strevens guided the Spitfires to the National League play-offs during his first season in charge and the club finished 16th and ninth in the following two campaigns.

"The club are grateful for the successes Ben has had as manager, guiding us to the play-offs in his first season as well as working under tight budgets to create an exciting recruitment strategy of young, hungry players that have developed here and progressed up the leagues," a statement said.

"However, after holding meetings in light of recent results and performances, both parties have come to an agreement that a change is required to move forward as a football club."