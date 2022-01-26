Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Denver Hume scored three goals in 84 games for Sunderland

Portsmouth have signed goalkeeper Ollie Webber from Crystal Palace and defender Denver Hume from Sunderland on permanent deals.

Hume played 84 times for the League One Black Cats while Webber spent last season on loan at Dover Athletic.

Hume has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months.

The left-back scored three goals for Sunderland, having joined the club as a 10-year-old.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley told the club's website: "Denver is a young player who wants to get better every day and he brings us some outstanding athleticism and energy.

"He will add quality in the final third and we really like his wonderful ability to receive the ball on the back foot and play forwards."

Webber has been a regular for Crystal Palace's under-23 squad in goal

Webber joined Palace's youth set-up in 2016 but did not make a first-team appearance. for the Eagles.

Details of any fee for Portsmouth-born Webber, who also represented Northern Ireland at under-21 level, and contract details, have not been disclosed.

"He's had a great education at Crystal Palace and as well as being a good shot-stopper, is comfortable with the ball at his feet and has excellent distribution skills," said Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley.

"Ollie has come in and is a young keeper who wants to improve every single day. We like to recruit players who have a burning ambition to get better."

