Webber has been a regular for Crystal Palace's under-23 squad in goal

Portsmouth have signed goalkeeper Ollie Webber from Premier League club Crystal Palace on a permanent deal.

Webber joined Palace's youth set-up in 2016 and spent time on loan at Dover Athletic last season.

The 21-year-old has played for Palace's Under-23 squad but did not make a first-team appearance.

Details of any fee for Portsmouth-born Webber, who also represented Northern Ireland at Under-21 level, and contract details have not been disclosed.

"He's had a great education at Crystal Palace and as well as being a good shot-stopper, is comfortable with the ball at his feet and has excellent distribution skills," said Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley.

"Ollie has come in and is a young keeper who wants to improve every single day. We like to recruit players who have a burning ambition to get better."

