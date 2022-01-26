Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Jack Clarke has been reduced to mostly under-23 appearances for Spurs this season

Tottenham Hotspur have loaned England Under-20 winger Jack Clarke to League One side Sunderland for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old joins having played just one first-team game this campaign, and is yet to make a Premier League appearance for his parent club.

Clarke, who signed from Leeds for a fee of around £10m in July 2019, has had prior loan spells at Stoke and QPR.

"I know this is a massive club and what it means to the fans," Clarke said. external-link

"I'm looking forward to playing at the Stadium of Light and the prospect of being part of the team that takes the club back to the Championship.

"I want to help the team as much as possible, whether that's goals or assists, and ensure we reach that end goal."

It was his form at Leeds, which saw two goals in 25 first-team games en route to the Championship play-offs, that attracted Spurs' attention.

However, he is yet to make the breakthrough at Tottenham, and only made 21 appearances in total at Rangers and Stoke, with an ankle injury curtailing his stint with the Potters.

