Hwang Hee-chan: Wolves sign South Korea forward from RB Leipzig

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Wolvescomments16

Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring against Newcastle United
Hwang Hee-chan scored four goals in his first five Premier League appearances for Wolves after arriving from RB Leipzig in August

Wolves have turned Hwang Hee-chan's loan move from RB Leipzig into a permanent deal.

The 26-year-old moved to the Premier League in the summer, with Wolves having an option to buy for £14m.

It is understood that clause has now been triggered, with Hwang agreeing a long-term contract, which will be confirmed by Wolves in the near future.

The South Korean has made 14 Premier League appearances for Wolves, scoring four goals.

Meanwhile, it is understood there has still been no agreement between Tottenham and Wolves for Adama Traore.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte is keen to sign the Spain international but with uncertainty over the Tottenham futures of Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani lo Celso, Wolves are resigned to transfer talks continuing until much nearer Monday's 23:00 GMT deadline.

How to follow Wolves on the BBC bannerWolves banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

16 comments

  • Comment posted by PJB, today at 13:33

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by blue, today at 13:25

    He's not really an additional signing as he was already there so really no difference

  • Comment posted by Davethewave, today at 13:15

    Why on earth would Traore want to leave a team like Wolves to join Spurs?

    • Reply posted by Mr Basil, today at 13:20

      Mr Basil replied:
      Ever been to Wolverhampton? Mind you moving to London not much better - eating deconstructed vegan burgers off a roof tile. Having parents from the Black Country and now living near London I am qualified to comment on both.

  • Comment posted by Jon Moss U Clown, today at 13:13

    Good Signing, just get SPURS to pay the going rate on Traore. and will be dancing, Funny how spurs want to offer peanuts for A uk based player but offer £38m out of the country. desperate spurs as ever

  • Comment posted by G78, today at 13:08

    No need for a HYS on this. I enjoy them, but let’s keep them to bigger stories than this one.

    • Reply posted by Marx44, today at 13:13

      Marx44 replied:
      You took the time to read and comment so you’re slightly missing your own point!

  • Comment posted by vesperia09, today at 13:07

    Hwang Jang Lee has a great shot as he kicks the ball very hard, great addition to the Wolves squad!

  • Comment posted by Nick in Wolverhampton, today at 13:06

    Good news. Welcome Hwang (on a permanent basis)

  • Comment posted by Bilbo, today at 13:06

    Very good signing, already proven his worth and will be a good player for us. Do hope the board don’t think the fans will be happy unless we actually add to the squad this window and not dress up this signing and returning loans as building the squad

    We have a chance of a great season if Bruno is backed

    • Reply posted by Dino, today at 13:15

      Dino replied:
      Agree with ya pal but i dont see too much movement happening this week. Just hope we keep Traore or it is going backwards 🐺WAW🐺

  • Comment posted by Navjot Sidhu, today at 13:06

    Excellent player; excellent decision by the board; 👍

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport