Guimaraes has scored three goals in 71 games for Lyon since signing from Athletico Paranaense in his native Brazil in January 2020

Newcastle United are closing in on the signing of Lyon's Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The Magpies have lodged a bid and hope to get the deal over the line before transfer deadline day on Monday.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder would add protection to a backline that has kept only two clean sheets in the Premier League this season.

However interest in Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos has ended, with the clubs unable to agree on a valuation.

Guimaraes has a contract with Lyon until 2024.

Newcastle hope to sign two or three players before the transfer window closes and are focusing their attention on France's Ligue 1.

Eddie Howe's side have already signed England full-back Kieran Trippier for £12m and New Zealand striker Chris Wood for £25m during the current window.