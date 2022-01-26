Last updated on .From the section Livingston

Sebastian Soto (left) has two senior caps for United States

Livingston manager David Martindale is "relishing" the opportunity to work with Sebastian Soto after signing the United States striker on loan from Norwich City at the second attempt.

The Scottish Premiership club were beaten to the 21-year-old's signature by Porto's B team in the summer.

But he played only eight times, scoring once, in Portugal's second tier.

"He comes with a fantastic CV and I'm looking forward to seeing how he adapts to Scottish football," Martindale said.

"Sebastian was on our radar in the summer, but we missed out to FC Porto, but it hasn't quite worked out for him over in Portugal. He has made a lot of sacrifices to make the move to Livingston happen, so it's refreshing to see the desire from the player to come up and play with ourselves in the Scottish Premiership."

Martindale described it as "a really exciting signing for us" given Soto, who turned down a call to play for Chile, already has two caps for the USA's senior side, scoring twice in his debut against Panama.

Having started his career with San Diego Surf and Real Salt Lake in his homeland, Soto moved to Germany's Bundesliga in 2018 to join Hannover 96 before Norwich signed him in summer 2020 based on three senior appearances.

He was initially sent to Telstar on loan and scored seven times in 12 appearances for the Dutch second-tier outfit.

