Brennan Johnson scored Nottingham Forest's third goal in Tuesday's win over Barnsley

Former England midfielder Steve Hodge believes Nottingham Forest could still achieve automatic promotion.

Forest are seventh in the Championship following Tuesday's 3-0 home win over Barnsley, just one point outside the play-off places.

They have nine points to make up on Blackburn, who are second, but have won their last three league games.

"Nine points is not a lot in this league," 59-year-old Hodge told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"We've got to play Blackburn, (third-placed) Bournemouth, all these teams again, the majority away from home, but this team has lost three in 20 and are a to-be-reckoned with team now."

Forest have made big strides since the appointment of Steve Cooper in September, who led Swansea to the play-offs in the last two seasons.

"I believe we will be in the top six and second place is, for me, up for grabs. Blackburn have been brilliant, but they might have a wobble, they're still a very young squad, and we've been consistent," said Hodge, who had two spells with Forest in the 1980s and early 90s.

Forest have a chance of three more points when they travel to Cardiff City, who are 20th in the table, on Sunday.

They have already signed Keinan Davis, Steve Cook and Richie Laryea since the start of the January transfer window.

Asked about the possibility of more new signings before the trip to south Wales, Cooper told BBC Radio Nottingham: "I'm always hopeful. We could have signed loads of players and I'd still want more.

"Saying that, I don't want loads of players. There's one maybe two other things that I would like to do. If we do it great. If not, we carrying on working with the boys (we have)."