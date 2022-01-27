Last updated on .From the section Hull

Shota Arveladze was a league and cup winner with both Rangers and Ajax during his playing career

Hull City will unveil ex-Rangers and Ajax striker Shota Arveladze as their new head coach at a press conference on Friday, BBC Radio Humberside reports.

The 48-year-old Georgian will replace Grant McCann, who was sacked on Tuesday following the club's takeover by the Turkey-based Acun Medya Group.

Arveladze's coaching CV includes stints in the Netherlands, Turkey, Israel and, most recently, in Uzbekistan.

Hull are 19th in the Championship, nine points above the relegation zone.

New owner Acun Ilicali, who knows Arveladze from his time working in Turkey, will also speak to the press for the first time on Friday since taking over.

Arveladze enjoyed a distinguished playing career, including 26 goals in 61 internationals and league titles in Scotland, the Netherlands and in his home country with Dinamo Tbilisi.

He moved into coaching with AZ Alkmaar, where he served as assistant to Louis van Gaal, Ronald Koeman and Dick Advocaat, before taking on his first head coach role with Turkish side Kayserispor in August 2010.

Further jobs at Kasimpasa, former club Trabzonspor and Maccabi Tel Aviv followed, although his only silverware has come most recently with Uzbek side Pakhtakor Tashkent.

There he won back-to-back league and cup doubles in 2018-19 and 2019-20 before departing in December 2020.

Hull host Swansea on Saturday, looking to secure a third successive win after McCann led them to victories over Blackburn and Bournemouth in what proved to be his final two matches in charge.