Match ends, Burkina Faso 1, Senegal 3.
Senegal are through to their third Africa Cup of Nations final with Sadio Mane on target to help them overcome Burkino Faso.
In an eventful game, VAR chalked off two Senegal penalties, with Burkina Faso goalkeeper Herve Koffi injured during the events of the first.
Abdou Diallo and Idrissa Gueye put Senegal in charge before Blati Toure narrowed the deficit late on.
But Mane chipped in to settle victory for the tournament favourites.
It was his 29th goal for his country, taking him level with Henri Camara at the top of their all-time scorer list.
Senegal will face Egypt or hosts Cameroon in Sunday's final (19:00 GMT).
Burkina Faso will take part in the third/fourth-place play-off, which has been brought forward a day to Saturday (also kicking off at 19:00).
More to follow.
Line-ups
Burkina Faso
Formation 4-3-3
- 16KoffiSubstituted forOuédraogoat 36'minutes
- 9Kaboré
- 14Dayo
- 12Tapsoba
- 25Yago
- 20Sangaré
- 24GuiraBooked at 28minsSubstituted forOuattaraat 81'minutes
- 22Touré
- 19BandéSubstituted forTapsobaat 81'minutes
- 10Traoré
- 21BayalaSubstituted forSanogoat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Sawadogo
- 2Ouattara
- 3Traoré
- 4Ouattara
- 5Malo
- 6Simporé
- 7Traoré
- 11Konaté
- 15Tapsoba
- 17Sanogo
- 18Ouédraogo
- 23Ouédraogo
Senegal
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Mendy
- 20SarrBooked at 50mins
- 3Koulibaly
- 22Diallo
- 2Ciss
- 8KouyatéSubstituted forGueyeat 65'minutes
- 6MendySubstituted forCisséat 90+2'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 15DiengSubstituted forSarrat 78'minutes
- 5Gueye
- 10Mané
- 19DiédhiouSubstituted forSarrat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dieng
- 4Cissé
- 7Keita
- 11Diallo
- 13Lopy
- 17Sarr
- 18Sarr
- 21Mbaye
- 23Gomis
- 24Name
- 26Gueye
- 27Thiam
- Referee:
- Bamlak Tessema Weyesa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burkina Faso 1, Senegal 3.
Booking
Pape Abou Cissé (Senegal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Pape Abou Cissé (Senegal).
Post update
Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Senegal. Pape Abou Cissé replaces Nampalys Mendy.
Post update
Offside, Burkina Faso. Blati Touré tries a through ball, but Djibril Ouattara is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Burkina Faso. Conceded by Pape Sarr.
Goal!
Goal! Burkina Faso 1, Senegal 3. Sadio Mané (Senegal) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ismaïla Sarr following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pape Gueye (Senegal) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pape Sarr.
Goal!
Goal! Burkina Faso 1, Senegal 2. Blati Touré (Burkina Faso) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Issa Kaboré with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Burkina Faso. Djibril Ouattara replaces Adama Guira.
Substitution
Substitution, Burkina Faso. Abdoul Tapsoba replaces Hassane Bandé.
Post update
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Senegal).
Post update
Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Zakaria Sanogo (Burkina Faso) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Pape Sarr (Senegal).
Post update
Steeve Yago (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Senegal. Pape Sarr replaces Bamba Dieng.
Goal!
Goal! Burkina Faso 0, Senegal 2. Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
