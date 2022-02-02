Last updated on .From the section African

Senegal have twice appeared in the Afcon final before without winning the event, in 2002 and 2019

Senegal are through to their third Africa Cup of Nations final with Sadio Mane on target to help them overcome Burkino Faso.

In an eventful game, VAR chalked off two Senegal penalties, with Burkina Faso goalkeeper Herve Koffi injured during the events of the first.

Abdou Diallo and Idrissa Gueye put Senegal in charge before Blati Toure narrowed the deficit late on.

But Mane chipped in to settle victory for the tournament favourites.

It was his 29th goal for his country, taking him level with Henri Camara at the top of their all-time scorer list.

Senegal will face Egypt or hosts Cameroon in Sunday's final (19:00 GMT).

Burkina Faso will take part in the third/fourth-place play-off, which has been brought forward a day to Saturday (also kicking off at 19:00).

