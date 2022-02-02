Africa Cup of Nations - Semi-final
Burkina FasoBurkina Faso1SenegalSenegal3

Burkina Faso 1-3 Senegal: Sadio Mane on scoresheet as Senegal reach Afcon final

Senegal celebrate scoring against Burkina Faso
Senegal have twice appeared in the Afcon final before without winning the event, in 2002 and 2019

Senegal are through to their third Africa Cup of Nations final with Sadio Mane on target to help them overcome Burkino Faso.

In an eventful game, VAR chalked off two Senegal penalties, with Burkina Faso goalkeeper Herve Koffi injured during the events of the first.

Abdou Diallo and Idrissa Gueye put Senegal in charge before Blati Toure narrowed the deficit late on.

But Mane chipped in to settle victory for the tournament favourites.

It was his 29th goal for his country, taking him level with Henri Camara at the top of their all-time scorer list.

Senegal will face Egypt or hosts Cameroon in Sunday's final (19:00 GMT).

Burkina Faso will take part in the third/fourth-place play-off, which has been brought forward a day to Saturday (also kicking off at 19:00).

More to follow.

Line-ups

Burkina Faso

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16KoffiSubstituted forOuédraogoat 36'minutes
  • 9Kaboré
  • 14Dayo
  • 12Tapsoba
  • 25Yago
  • 20Sangaré
  • 24GuiraBooked at 28minsSubstituted forOuattaraat 81'minutes
  • 22Touré
  • 19BandéSubstituted forTapsobaat 81'minutes
  • 10Traoré
  • 21BayalaSubstituted forSanogoat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sawadogo
  • 2Ouattara
  • 3Traoré
  • 4Ouattara
  • 5Malo
  • 6Simporé
  • 7Traoré
  • 11Konaté
  • 15Tapsoba
  • 17Sanogo
  • 18Ouédraogo
  • 23Ouédraogo

Senegal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Mendy
  • 20SarrBooked at 50mins
  • 3Koulibaly
  • 22Diallo
  • 2Ciss
  • 8KouyatéSubstituted forGueyeat 65'minutes
  • 6MendySubstituted forCisséat 90+2'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 15DiengSubstituted forSarrat 78'minutes
  • 5Gueye
  • 10Mané
  • 19DiédhiouSubstituted forSarrat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dieng
  • 4Cissé
  • 7Keita
  • 11Diallo
  • 13Lopy
  • 17Sarr
  • 18Sarr
  • 21Mbaye
  • 23Gomis
  • 24Name
  • 26Gueye
  • 27Thiam
Referee:
Bamlak Tessema Weyesa

Match Stats

Home TeamBurkina FasoAway TeamSenegal
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home10
Away18
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Burkina Faso 1, Senegal 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Burkina Faso 1, Senegal 3.

  3. Booking

    Pape Abou Cissé (Senegal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Pape Abou Cissé (Senegal).

  5. Post update

    Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Senegal. Pape Abou Cissé replaces Nampalys Mendy.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Burkina Faso. Blati Touré tries a through ball, but Djibril Ouattara is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Burkina Faso. Conceded by Pape Sarr.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Burkina Faso 1, Senegal 3. Sadio Mané (Senegal) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ismaïla Sarr following a fast break.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pape Gueye (Senegal) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pape Sarr.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Burkina Faso 1, Senegal 2. Blati Touré (Burkina Faso) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Issa Kaboré with a cross.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Burkina Faso. Djibril Ouattara replaces Adama Guira.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Burkina Faso. Abdoul Tapsoba replaces Hassane Bandé.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Senegal).

  15. Post update

    Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zakaria Sanogo (Burkina Faso) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Pape Sarr (Senegal).

  18. Post update

    Steeve Yago (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Senegal. Pape Sarr replaces Bamba Dieng.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Burkina Faso 0, Senegal 2. Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sadio Mané.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 2nd February 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon32107347
2Burkina Faso31113304
3Cape Verde31112204
4Ethiopia301226-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal31201015
2Guinea31112204
3Malawi31112204
4Zimbabwe310234-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco32105237
2Gabon31204315
3Comoros310235-23
4Ghana301235-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria33006159
2Egypt32012116
3Sudan301214-31
4Guinea-Bissau301203-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast32106337
2Equatorial Guinea32012116
3Sierra Leone302123-12
4Algeria301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali32104137
2Gambia32103127
3Tunisia31024223
4Mauritania300307-70
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

