Daizen Maeda scored four minutes into his Celtic debut against Hibs last month

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Rangers Venue: Celtic Park Date: Wednesday, 2 February Time: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to live commentary on Sportsound and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Celtic could welcome back captain Callum McGregor and striker Daizen Maeda for Wednesday's Old Firm derby as they bid to replace Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Midfielder McGregor is back in training after missing two games with a serious facial injury sustained in the Scottish Cup win over Alloa.

Ange Postecoglou hopes to include Maeda on his return from Japan duty.

"We'll see how he is," the Celtic manager said.

"He gets in [Wednesday] morning. He played 20 minutes [against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday morning], I haven't seen the game and we haven't spoken to him.

"I will probably have a chat when he lands and see how he feels. He definitely won't start, but he has a chance for the squad."

Celtic have cut the lead at the top from six to two points with three straight wins since the winter break, capitalising on Rangers' draws away to Aberdeen and Ross County.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who takes charge of his first Old Firm derby, has issued a vote of confidence to Allan McGregor after the goalkeeper was culpable for two County goals in Sunday's 3-3 draw.

"Allan is our number one and has saved us many times," said van Bronckhorst. "There were no discussions around taking him out of my team."

Team news

Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic has been ruled of the derby having started for Australia on Tuesday. Top scorer Kyogo Furuhashi, fellow forward Albian Ajeti and midfielder David Turnbull remain absent with hamstring injuries.

Yosuke Ideguchi is still struggling with an ankle problem while Nir Bitton is suspended after his red card in Saturday's win over Dundee United.

New Rangers signing Aaron Ramsey lacks match fitness and the midfielder will not make his debut at Celtic Park following his loan move from Juventus.

Polish right-back Mateusz Zukowski, who also joined Rangers on deadline day, not yet unavailable.

Striker Alfredo Morelos is away with Colombia, Filip Helander is still sidelined, but defensive colleague Leon Balogun returns after a two-game injury absence. Forward Ianis Hagi is out for the season after knee surgery.

What did they say?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "He's [Ramsey] a quality player and good for the league, but ultimately with all these signings, whether they are high profile or not, it comes down to performances.

"No-one had heard of Kyogo before I brought him here but no one's going to tell me he's not good for the Scottish game."

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "Old Firm matches are special games, I have been involved as a player and now as a coach. I want to be successful and to get a positive result.

"With the quality Celtic have it is different from most of our games in Scotland so we have to be well prepared and execute our gameplan."

