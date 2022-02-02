Match ends, Huddersfield Town 2, Derby County 0.
Huddersfield scored twice in the final 15 minutes to deny dogged Derby a deserved point after the Rams were forced to play virtually the entire game with 10 men.
Richard Stearman was sent off for Wayne Rooney's Rams after just three minutes for a reckless lunge on Terriers midfielder Lewis O'Brien.
But Derby, seven points from safety in 23rd, gave as good as they got and Louie Sibley drilled inches wide before spurning a glorious second-half opportunity to put the visitors ahead.
Former Rams winger Duane Holmes broke the deadlock with a heavily-deflected opener and Jordan Rhodes' cool finish sealed the points as Huddersfield moved up to fifth place in the Championship.
Line-ups
Huddersfield
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Nicholls
- 20TurtonSubstituted forÁvilaat 56'minutes
- 4PearsonSubstituted forEitingat 45'minutes
- 32Lees
- 3Toffolo
- 16Thomas
- 6HoggSubstituted forRhodesat 72'minutes
- 8O'BrienBooked at 90mins
- 19Holmes
- 24Sinani
- 25Ward
Substitutes
- 2Ávila
- 9Rhodes
- 10Koroma
- 15High
- 18Blackman
- 23Sarr
- 48Eiting
Derby
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 31Allsop
- 2ByrneBooked at 90mins
- 16StearmanBooked at 3mins
- 33DaviesBooked at 73mins
- 26Buchanan
- 36EboseleBooked at 62mins
- 38Knight
- 42ThompsonSubstituted forStrettonat 80'minutes
- 17SibleySubstituted forCashinat 61'minutes
- 10Lawrence
- 48PlangeSubstituted forBielikat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Forsyth
- 5Bielik
- 21Roos
- 22Bardell
- 32Ebiowei
- 34Stretton
- 41Cashin
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
- Attendance:
- 16,231
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 2, Derby County 0.
Booking
Nathan Byrne (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nathan Byrne (Derby County).
Booking
Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Festy Ebosele (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Carel Eiting (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Nathan Byrne (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Eiran Cashin.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Jack Stretton replaces Liam Thompson.
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 2, Derby County 0. Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Danel Sinani.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pipa (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Duane Holmes.
Post update
Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Liam Thompson (Derby County).
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 1, Derby County 0. Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Carel Eiting.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Carel Eiting.
Come on a sending off after 3 minutes? The EFL trying to ensure Derby’s relegation!
Absolutely ridiculous!
£29million has been denied to the UK by this bunch of no mark thieves. Remeber that, BBC, when you next go on the hunt for somebody who is unwilling to pay your ridiculous fee for this kind of tripe.
Shame it was Villa that sent you onto the realms of destruction (play off final).
That game was a huge gamble worth £100m's.
If Derby had have shown up that day - Villa could very well have been in your position now apart from the Royal connection/£baire owners.
Wayne Rooney's Derby County please.
To get around FFP rules they falsely claimed that players out of contract had a monetary value, and now, finally, the chickens are coming home to roost.
Also, I'm sure that Derby NHS Trust would just love to be spend some of the £20+M owed to the taxpayer(us)