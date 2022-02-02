Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town2DerbyDerby County0

Huddersfield Town 2-0 Derby County: Duane Holmes & Jordan Rhodes seal Terriers win

By Michael BeardmoreBBC Sport

Duane Holmes scores for Huddersfield
Derby had looked relatively comfortable until Duane Holmes' deflected strike looped in

Huddersfield scored twice in the final 15 minutes to deny dogged Derby a deserved point after the Rams were forced to play virtually the entire game with 10 men.

Richard Stearman was sent off for Wayne Rooney's Rams after just three minutes for a reckless lunge on Terriers midfielder Lewis O'Brien.

But Derby, seven points from safety in 23rd, gave as good as they got and Louie Sibley drilled inches wide before spurning a glorious second-half opportunity to put the visitors ahead.

Former Rams winger Duane Holmes broke the deadlock with a heavily-deflected opener and Jordan Rhodes' cool finish sealed the points as Huddersfield moved up to fifth place in the Championship.

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Nicholls
  • 20TurtonSubstituted forÁvilaat 56'minutes
  • 4PearsonSubstituted forEitingat 45'minutes
  • 32Lees
  • 3Toffolo
  • 16Thomas
  • 6HoggSubstituted forRhodesat 72'minutes
  • 8O'BrienBooked at 90mins
  • 19Holmes
  • 24Sinani
  • 25Ward

Substitutes

  • 2Ávila
  • 9Rhodes
  • 10Koroma
  • 15High
  • 18Blackman
  • 23Sarr
  • 48Eiting

Derby

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 31Allsop
  • 2ByrneBooked at 90mins
  • 16StearmanBooked at 3mins
  • 33DaviesBooked at 73mins
  • 26Buchanan
  • 36EboseleBooked at 62mins
  • 38Knight
  • 42ThompsonSubstituted forStrettonat 80'minutes
  • 17SibleySubstituted forCashinat 61'minutes
  • 10Lawrence
  • 48PlangeSubstituted forBielikat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Forsyth
  • 5Bielik
  • 21Roos
  • 22Bardell
  • 32Ebiowei
  • 34Stretton
  • 41Cashin
Referee:
Matt Donohue
Attendance:
16,231

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamDerby
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home16
Away1
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Huddersfield Town 2, Derby County 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 2, Derby County 0.

  3. Booking

    Nathan Byrne (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Byrne (Derby County).

  6. Booking

    Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town).

  8. Post update

    Festy Ebosele (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Carel Eiting (Huddersfield Town).

  11. Post update

    Nathan Byrne (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Eiran Cashin.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Derby County. Jack Stretton replaces Liam Thompson.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Huddersfield Town 2, Derby County 0. Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Danel Sinani.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pipa (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Duane Holmes.

  17. Post update

    Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Liam Thompson (Derby County).

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Huddersfield Town 1, Derby County 0. Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Carel Eiting.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Carel Eiting.

  • Comment posted by GreySmallCobra, today at 22:13

    Described as a reckless lunge here, but slightly high in original commentary?

    Come on a sending off after 3 minutes? The EFL trying to ensure Derby’s relegation!

  • Comment posted by MS23, today at 22:11

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Dex, today at 22:11

    Tonights women's match played in front of only 1.5k fans is intentionally higher up the page than the Huddersfield v Derby match.

    Absolutely ridiculous!

  • Comment posted by Frostyman, today at 22:10

    Derby played practically the whole game with 10 players and only a miracle was possible to get anything out of the game so derby can flush that game and move on to more important games as they still have a chance to stay up.

  • Comment posted by krispa, today at 22:10

    Well down HTFC, another blow struck in the fight for justice. Justice for the 71 league clubs, taxpayers and businesses that DO play by the rules. Entitled whining and BBC Rooney worship can’t change the FACT that DCFC deserve what’s coming to them.

  • Comment posted by HotStepper, today at 22:08

    The BBC is far to biased in favour of this club who - lets not forget - funded their gamble on promotion with tax revenue they should have paid to HMRC.

    £29million has been denied to the UK by this bunch of no mark thieves. Remeber that, BBC, when you next go on the hunt for somebody who is unwilling to pay your ridiculous fee for this kind of tripe.

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 22:08

    Did Michael Beardmore actually see the game. Just look at the stats. How could they possibly deserve a point ? Ridiculous one eyed reporting.

  • Comment posted by Howard, today at 22:07

    Different Derby troll checking in. Ultimately cheats never prosper, and nor should they.

  • Comment posted by Royal Villa Lion, today at 22:07

    Helps with a tiny detail toward proof of funding with Stearman sent off after 3 mins. That'll be a fine and save on wages for 3 games?

    Shame it was Villa that sent you onto the realms of destruction (play off final).
    That game was a huge gamble worth £100m's.
    If Derby had have shown up that day - Villa could very well have been in your position now apart from the Royal connection/£baire owners.

  • Comment posted by over, today at 22:06

    Wayne Rooney's Rams. Too informal for my liking.

    Wayne Rooney's Derby County please.

  • Comment posted by 3robert3, today at 22:05

    The only reason Reading remain 21st , is Derby, Peterborough and Barnsley keep loosing

    • Reply posted by Rob Lee, today at 22:10

      Rob Lee replied:
      And may that trend continue homie 👍🏻

  • Comment posted by got2avkayanow, today at 22:04

    Most of these comments up to 21:59 are so clearly by the same TROLL

  • Comment posted by Denzil WATSON, today at 22:03

    Well the ant-Derby trolls are out tonight.

  • Comment posted by What barn door, today at 22:03

    It's inevitable that DC will struggle over coming games. League One is an almost certainty now.

  • Comment posted by Voice_of_reason, today at 22:02

    How on earth could that have been a deserved point for Derby?! 1 shot compared to 16 and only 28% possession. This Beardmore fella is having a laugh..!

  • Comment posted by dorsetblue, today at 22:02

    "Derby gave as good as they got"???....they had one shot off target!

  • Comment posted by Gary Mabbutts Knee, today at 22:02

    Full credit to Derby players for a spirited fight, but as a neutral, I sincerely hope their struggle to avoid the drop is ultimately futile.
    To get around FFP rules they falsely claimed that players out of contract had a monetary value, and now, finally, the chickens are coming home to roost.
    Also, I'm sure that Derby NHS Trust would just love to be spend some of the £20+M owed to the taxpayer(us)

    • Reply posted by got2avkayanow, today at 22:08

      got2avkayanow replied:
      No they didn't Mel Morris and Co. did, but of course people like you relish the fact innocent people are losing their jobs and defaulting mortgages whilst the real culprit gets off scot free. What control do you have over your teams board ?

  • Comment posted by spreadcity, today at 22:01

    I might be wrong but I’m sure Derby were time wasting especially after all the moaning about BCFC doing it the weekend. Nah they can’t have been Derby wouldn’t time waste surely. Even diving going on I thought Knight had been shot at one point and then miraculously sprung to his feet when the ref told him to get up tut tut

    • Reply posted by red Tim, today at 22:04

      red Tim replied:
      Rooney moaned about forest taking time over free kicks... that his team had given away. But of course, Derby play by different rules to the rest of us.

  • Comment posted by talk8surf, today at 22:00

    Being a life long LUFC fan and season ticket holder living in Huddersfield glad to Carlos getting one over WRDC. Well timed substitute bringing on journeyman Rhodes to score the goal that sealed the win. With Cardiff getting a result which hopefully takes them out of reach all that is required now is for Reading to get themselves sorted so WRDC end up where they should have been last season. MOT

    • Reply posted by What barn door, today at 22:04

      What barn door replied:
      Looking forward to LUFC getting relegated next season too.

  • Comment posted by Terrier49, today at 22:00

    The report makes it sound like an evenly matched game. It wasn't. Derby not unsurprisingly played for a point after having former Town player Stearman sent off. They defended well enough but it was only a matter of time before Town were to score.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham28177474264858
2Blackburn29158645301553
3Bournemouth28157644242052
4QPR28156744311351
5Huddersfield3013984034648
6West Brom29129834241045
7Middlesbrough2813693226645
8Nottm Forest29127103931843
9Luton2811983932742
10Coventry2711793531440
11Sheff Utd2611693532339
12Stoke28116113330339
13Preston2991193335-238
14Millwall2891092929037
15Blackpool28107112933-437
16Bristol City2997133851-1334
17Birmingham2989123244-1233
18Hull2895142531-632
19Swansea2788112835-732
20Cardiff2885153148-1729
21Reading2884163355-2222
22Peterborough2755172355-3220
23Derby2981292830-215
24Barnsley2828181743-2614
View full Championship table

