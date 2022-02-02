Last updated on .From the section Championship

Derby had looked relatively comfortable until Duane Holmes' deflected strike looped in

Huddersfield scored twice in the final 15 minutes to deny dogged Derby a deserved point after the Rams were forced to play virtually the entire game with 10 men.

Richard Stearman was sent off for Wayne Rooney's Rams after just three minutes for a reckless lunge on Terriers midfielder Lewis O'Brien.

But Derby, seven points from safety in 23rd, gave as good as they got and Louie Sibley drilled inches wide before spurning a glorious second-half opportunity to put the visitors ahead.

Former Rams winger Duane Holmes broke the deadlock with a heavily-deflected opener and Jordan Rhodes' cool finish sealed the points as Huddersfield moved up to fifth place in the Championship.

More to follow.