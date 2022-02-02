Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town19:45DerbyDerby County
Venue: John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town v Derby County

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham28177474264858
2Blackburn29158645301553
3Bournemouth28157644242052
4QPR28156744311351
5West Brom29129834241045
6Middlesbrough2813693226645
7Huddersfield2912983834445
8Nottm Forest29127103931843
9Luton2811983932742
10Coventry2711793531440
11Sheff Utd2611693532339
12Stoke28116113330339
13Preston2991193335-238
14Millwall2891092929037
15Blackpool28107112933-437
16Bristol City2997133851-1334
17Birmingham2989123244-1233
18Hull2895142531-632
19Swansea2788112835-732
20Cardiff2775153048-1826
21Reading2884163355-2222
22Peterborough2755172355-3220
23Derby2881282828015
24Barnsley2728171742-2514
