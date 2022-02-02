Barnsley v Cardiff City

BarnsleyBarnsley19:45CardiffCardiff City
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|28
|17
|7
|4
|74
|26
|48
|58
|2
|Blackburn
|29
|15
|8
|6
|45
|30
|15
|53
|3
|Bournemouth
|28
|15
|7
|6
|44
|24
|20
|52
|4
|QPR
|28
|15
|6
|7
|44
|31
|13
|51
|5
|West Brom
|29
|12
|9
|8
|34
|24
|10
|45
|6
|Middlesbrough
|28
|13
|6
|9
|32
|26
|6
|45
|7
|Huddersfield
|29
|12
|9
|8
|38
|34
|4
|45
|8
|Nottm Forest
|29
|12
|7
|10
|39
|31
|8
|43
|9
|Luton
|28
|11
|9
|8
|39
|32
|7
|42
|10
|Coventry
|27
|11
|7
|9
|35
|31
|4
|40
|11
|Sheff Utd
|26
|11
|6
|9
|35
|32
|3
|39
|12
|Stoke
|28
|11
|6
|11
|33
|30
|3
|39
|13
|Preston
|29
|9
|11
|9
|33
|35
|-2
|38
|14
|Millwall
|28
|9
|10
|9
|29
|29
|0
|37
|15
|Blackpool
|28
|10
|7
|11
|29
|33
|-4
|37
|16
|Bristol City
|29
|9
|7
|13
|38
|51
|-13
|34
|17
|Birmingham
|29
|8
|9
|12
|32
|44
|-12
|33
|18
|Hull
|28
|9
|5
|14
|25
|31
|-6
|32
|19
|Swansea
|27
|8
|8
|11
|28
|35
|-7
|32
|20
|Cardiff
|27
|7
|5
|15
|30
|48
|-18
|26
|21
|Reading
|28
|8
|4
|16
|33
|55
|-22
|22
|22
|Peterborough
|27
|5
|5
|17
|23
|55
|-32
|20
|23
|Derby
|28
|8
|12
|8
|28
|28
|0
|15
|24
|Barnsley
|27
|2
|8
|17
|17
|42
|-25
|14
