Russell Martin watches the clash which led to Flynn Downes' sending off at QPR

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin said Charlie Austin's "experience" led to Flynn Downes' red card at Queens Park Rangers.

Midfielder Downes will serve a one-match ban after being booked twice during Tuesday's goalless draw at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Martin says the decision to show Downes a second yellow was an error by the officials.

"Charlie Austin is clever, he's experienced," Martin said.

"He headlocks Flynn Downes - I don't know what you expect Flynn to do.

"He is trying to get out of it and that's it really, then he gets pulled away from the scuffle.

"The referee has not seen it, the fourth official has given it. That's why I was so angry about it."

Downes, one of Swansea's star performers this season, was booked 18 minutes from time after a foul on Albert Adomah.

He then clashed with Austin after the former Burnley and Southampton forward fouled Ryan Manning.

When the duo tangled again at a stoppage-time throw-in, referee Andy Davies took advice from the fourth official before booking both players, meaning Downes' night was over.

He will now be suspended for Swansea's trip to Hull City this Saturday.

"It's a lesson for Flynn - but Charlie Austin has got him in a headlock," Martin added.

"They have tried to get him sent off about three minutes before that. Unfortunately the fourth official has fallen for it.

"I am saying it's a lesson for Flynn but he is competing for the ball and then that happens.

"I don't know really know what the ref or fourth official expect of him. I am really disappointed by it.

"We lose Flynn for a game which is disappointing - he has been incredible for us. I am frustrated with that."

Rangers boss Mark Warburton said he was "not sure it was necessary" to send Downes off.

"I will be honest, I didn't think it was a red card," he said.

"I think those moments can be easily defused."