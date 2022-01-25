Last updated on .From the section Football

Jamie Sterry (left) is congratulated by his team-mates after sending Hartlepool into the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy

Jamie Sterry's penalty sent League Two Hartlepool into the Papa John's Trophy semi-finals, at the expense of League One Charlton Athletic.

The game ended 2-2 after 90 minutes before Sterry struck the decisive spot-kick to give his side a 5-4 win on penalties.

Rotherham also needed penalties to beat Cambridge and Divin Baningime's goal helped Wigan beat Arsenal Under-21s.

Sutton also made it into the last four after a 1-0 win over Harrogate.

Joe Grey put Hartlepool ahead early on, before Mason Burstow and Alex Gilbey turned it around for the League One side after 32 minutes.

Hartlepool substitute Luke Molyneux made it 2-2 with 17 minutes left to take the game to penalties, where Sterry ensured they progressed.

Wes Harding put Rotherham ahead after nine minutes before Cambridge equalised shortly before half-time through Paul Digby, and that was how it ended after 90 minutes.

Millers goalkeeper Viktor Johansson was the hero in the penalty shoot-out as he saved Adam May's spot-kick to give the Millers a 7-6 win.

Wigan triumphed over Arsenal's youngsters thanks to Baningime's goal seven minutes from time, when he latched on to a ball over the top to end the academy side's interest in the competition.

Ex-Gunner Craig Eastmond made the difference for Sutton as his 80th-minute goal gave his side a 1-0 victory over Harrogate.

The semi-final draw will take place on Saturday 29 January, with the games scheduled to be played in the week commencing 7 March.