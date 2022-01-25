Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

French defender Victor Nirennold made more than 50 appearances for Fleetwood

Motherwell have signed versatile right-sided defender Victor Nirennold until the end of the season.

The Frenchman, 30, most recently was playing in the Malaysian Super League and has also had stints in Vietnam and Slovakia.

He also played under Motherwell boss Graham Alexander at Fleetwood Town.

"He has attributes that will fit in to how we play, and a character that his team-mates will appreciate," said Alexander.

"We're happy to have him here with us and look forward to working with him again."

Nirennold was a youth player at Rennes before moving to the United States to study business at Erskine College in South Carolina.Featuring for the college team and then at Nova Southeastern University, his professional career started in USL2 with FC Miami City in 2015.

