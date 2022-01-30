Which Premier League match is your favourite comeback?

Despair to delight, the rollercoaster emotions of a football match.

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards will return in the spring with their latest series of Match of the Day Top 10, ranking their top 10s from an assortment of topics across the Premier League era.

One of those subjects will be teams that have made comebacks - and we're giving you an early chance to get involved, by letting you pick your top three, with the trio seeing your choices before they record the podcast for BBC Sounds.

Lineker said: "There will be some of these we remember that make the top 10 and there will be some we remember during the show and think 'how on earth did we leave them out'?

"There are plenty of famous ones, some involving our teams. I remember Leicester coming back from 3-1 down to beat Manchester United 5-3 in 2014 and there had to be one of ours in there - otherwise I am not playing!

"Shearer tried to shift in about 14 Newcastle comebacks when we spoke about it - and those are the only ones he ever mentioned.

"These sort of extreme shifts in momentum only happen occasionally anyway, but some of them have got far more at stake than just one-off games.

"Micah was on the bench when Manchester City came back from 2-1 down to beat QPR and win the title in the last second with the 'Aguerooooo moment' in 2012, which was just remarkable. I watched a re-run recently and it still gives me goosebumps now, and I don't have a foot in either camp."

Newcastle 4-4 Arsenal, 2010-11

Leading 4-0 deep in the second half, the three points are in the bag right? Wrong. Newcastle netted four times in the last 22 minutes to complete one of the most amazing comebacks in Premier League history.

The Magpies were blown away during the first half with goals from Theo Walcott and Johan Djourou, and a Robin van Persie double, all in the opening 26 minutes.

The turning point came when Abou Diaby was dismissed five minutes into the second period and the hosts hit back on 68 minutes, courtesy of Joey Barton netting the first of his two penalties in the game.

Leon Best scored in between and then the late Cheick Tiote sparked wild scenes at St James' Park with his long-range equaliser in the 87th minute.

Man City 3-2 QPR, 2011-12

Man City lift Premier League trophy

Manchester United fans were already celebrating this season's title when their side won at Sunderland on the last day of the season, but their hearts were broken by rivals Manchester City claiming their first Premier League - and in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Pablo Zabaleta netted the opener for Roberto Mancini's side, but Djibril Cisse levelled for QPR and they went ahead through Jamie Mackie, despite Joey Barton's dismissal.

With time running out for their first top-flight title in 44 years, Edin Dzeko's header gave City a lifeline, before Sergio Agueroooooo struck his famous last-gasp winner to spark pandemonium at Etihad Stadium.

Crystal Palace 3-3 Liverpool, 2013-14

The result that cost Liverpool that season's Premier League title? Striker Luis Suarez certainly thought it was a huge blow when he was left in tears at the full-time whistle.

Brendan Rodgers' side looked to be maintaining the pressure on Manchester City when they took a 3-0 lead through Joe Allen, a Damien Delaney own goal and Suarez's strike.

But the Reds capitulated by conceding three goals in the final 11 minutes as Delaney made amends at the right end and Dwight Gayle's late double left Liverpool's title hopes in tatters as City went on to triumph.

Leicester 5-3 Man Utd, 2014-15

The start of what was to come for Leicester, although newly-promoted Foxes didn't win the title this season, their stunning comeback against Manchester United laid the platform for the incredible success that was to follow in the following campaign.

Louis van Gaal was the new man in at Old Trafford following the sacking of David Moyes and things were going their way as goals from Robin van Persie, a delightful Angel di Maria chip and Ander Herrera's effort had them 3-1 in front.

But Nigel Pearson's men galvanised themselves to turn the game around through David Nugent, Esteban Cambiasso's first goal for the club, Jamie Vardy and a Leonardo Ulloa penalty, adding to his earlier goal.

It was the first time Leicester had scored four or more goals against United in the league since April 1963.

Norwich 4-5 Liverpool, 2015-16

Set-piece defending 'biggest rubbish ever'

"I have a second pair of glasses but I can't find them. It's really difficult looking for glasses without glasses." Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp revealed how he and his side celebrated Adam Lallana's injury-time winner at Norwich so wildly it broke the German's glasses.

The nine-goal thriller at Carrow Road was one of the matches of the campaign, ebbing and flowing before Lallana struck in the 95th minute.

Dieumerci Mbokani, Steven Naismith and Wes Hoolahan had put Norwich 3-1 up, but Liverpool hit back to lead 4-3 via Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino's second of the game and James Milner.

Alex Neil thought his side had salvaged a point when Sebastien Bassong equalised in the 92nd minute of the contest, but Lallana had other ideas.

Wolves 4-3 Leicester, 2003-04

Wolves didn't just come back from 3-0 down at half-time to win this game, but did it against their Midlands rivals too, which made it even more satisfying.

The visitors had made a blistering start after two goals from Les Ferdinand and a third from Riccardo Scimeca put them in total control.

But Dave Jones' team refused to lie down and produced a spirited comeback through Colin Cameron's double, Alex Rae's header and Henri Camara's winner four minutes from time.

Liverpool 3-3 Man Utd, 1993-94

Another game on the list where one side let slip a three-goal lead. This time Liverpool were the beneficiaries of a fantastic fightback.

Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United were runaway league leaders and stamped their authority at Anfield through Steve Bruce, Ryan Giggs and Denis Irwin inside 24 minutes.

But roared on by a raucous home crowd, Nigel Clough scored twice and defender Neil Ruddock thumped home a powerful header to snatch a point.

Man City 2-3 Fulham, 2007-08

This April victory for Fulham was a significant one, stuck in the relegation zone for much of the campaign but staying up on the final day on goal difference.

It started off badly at Manchester City, going behind to Stephen Ireland's brilliant curler and Benjani's goal, and they looked to be doomed with 20 minutes left on the clock.

But Diomansy Kamara had a huge say, scoring twice, including a last-minute winner in between Danny Murphy's strike, to leave ex-England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson shaking his head in disbelief.

Everton 3-2 Wimbledon, 1993-94

Not too long before, Everton had been crowned top-flight champions but heading into the last day of this season, their Premier League status was in serious peril.

And it got worse as Dean Holdsworth's penalty and the late Gary Ablett's own goal put Wimbledon 2-0 in front and leaving the Toffees facing the drop.

But Graham Stuart dispatched a penalty and Barry Horne gave the home supporters real hope with one of the goals of the season to level. Then came Stuart's second - nine minutes from the end - as his shot bobbled in to keep his side up - and condemn Sheffield United to the old First Division.

Newcastle 4-3 Leicester, 1996-97

Newcastle fans may be suffering at the moment but there were times in the 1990s when their side were regular title challengers.

Kenny Dalglish had replaced Kevin Keegan only a few weeks previously and the Magpies started off well against Leicester as Robbie Elliott gave them a third-minute lead.

But Matt Elliott, Steve Claridge and Emile Heskey put Leicester 3-1 in front and in charge of the contest, before a certain Alan Shearer bagged a 13-minute hat-trick, including a 90th-minute winner, to steal all three points.

But Newcastle again failed to clinch the title that season, finishing runners-up to old foes Manchester United once more.