Kevin De Bruyne and Belgium are set for Dublin in March

The Republic of Ireland will play friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania in Dublin in March.

The Belgians will come to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 26 March, with the Lithuania match at the same venue three days later.

The Republic will use the games as preparation for their Nations League campaign, which begins in June.

The FAI has also confirmed that the Republic will play two friendlies in November, one of which will be at home.

The visit of Roberto Martinez's Belgians, ranked number one in the world, will be a first outing for Stephen Kenny's men since they ended their World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign with a 3-0 win over Luxembourg in November.

Kenny's side finished third in their World Cup qualifying group, ahead of Luxembourg on goal difference, and have Ukraine, Armenia and Scotland in their Nations League group.

The Republic and Belgium last met at Euro 2016, when the Belgians won 3-0 in Bordeaux.