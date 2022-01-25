Ianis Hagi: Rangers boss Van Bronckhorst confirms forward will miss rest of campaign

Rangers forward Ianis Hagi will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign after undergoing an operation.

The Romania international was forced off with a first-half knee injury in the Ibrox side's Scottish Cup win over Stirling Albion on Friday.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says it is a "big blow" to lose the 23-year old and revealed the club may look to the transfer market for a replacement.

"We will look to add a player if they are right," the Rangers boss said.

"But we would only add someone who will improve the talented group. I spoke to Ianis yesterday, he is positive and focused on his recovery."

While losing Hagi - who has four goals and four assists for Rangers this term - is a setback, Van Bronckhorst had positive news on a number of returning players.

The Dutchman confirmed midfielder Joe Aribo will "be back for sure come the weekend" - after being eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria - and issued promising updates on the fitness of Steven Davis, Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield and Filip Helander.

"Jack and Arfield will be back available for the squad tomorrow [Wednesday]," Van Bronckhorst said. "Helander is training and doing well but is a little too soon. Davis is at the end of his rehab from injury and will join training in the near future."

