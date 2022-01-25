Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ansu Fati (left) cut an emotional figure after suffering a recurrence of his hamstring injury against Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona's teenage forward Ansu Fati has opted against undergoing surgery on a recurring hamstring injury.

The 19-year-old reaggravated the issue during Barca's Copa del Rey defeat by Athletic Bilbao, only his second game since returning after two months out.

Barca say the Spain striker will follow a "conservative" recovery plan external-link , but have issued no timeline for his return.

Fati has played just 10 matches for the Catalan giants since suffering a serious knee injury in November 2020.

The academy product underwent four surgeries to correct that problem but has decided against an operation after his latest setback.

He scored on his latest comeback in the club's Spanish Super Cup semi-final defeat by Real Madrid on 12 January, only to re-injure his hamstring against Bilbao eight days later.