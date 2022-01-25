Last updated on .From the section European Football

Christian Eriksen scored 32 goals in 163 appearances for Ajax, winning the Eredivisie title on three occasions

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is training with Ajax in a bid to build up his fitness as he seeks a new club.

The 29-year-old began his senior career at the Dutch side, spending five years there before joining Tottenham in 2013.

He has linked up with Jong Ajax, the club's reserve team, who are managed by former Everton defender John Heitinga.

Eriksen, who had his contract cancelled by Inter Milan last month, has been linked with a return to the Premier League with Brentford.

The attacking midfielder was given the green light by doctors last month to resume his career after the cardiac arrest he suffered while playing for his country at last year's European Championships.

But Italian regulations prevent athletes with an ICD (implanted cardioverter defibrillator) - the type of pacemaker Eriksen has fitted - playing professional sport in Italy, leading Inter to agree to release him.

"I am very happy to be here. At Ajax I know the people, it feels like coming home because I was here for so long," Eriksen said.

"With Jong Ajax I can train at a high level in a group. That's the perfect foundation for me. I want to be at my best again so that when I find a new club, I can perform well there as quickly as possible."