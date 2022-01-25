Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Adam Davies was part of Wales' Euro 2020 squad

Sheffield United have signed goalkeeper Adam Davies from Championship rivals Stoke City for an undisclosed fee.

The Wales international, 29, has been given a six-month contract with a view to extending his stay at Bramall Lane at the end of the season.

He is Paul Heckingbottom's first signing as Blades boss, having played under him at Barnsley.

"I've known Adam for a number of years and I'm well aware of his capabilities," said external-link Heckingbottom.

"We needed another goalkeeper and Adam ticks the boxes for us. He was keen and eager to make the switch."

Davies was with Barnsley for five years before joining Stoke in 2019.

He made 41 appearances for the Potters, with 15 of them coming this season.

