Dusan Vlahovic: Juventus close in on signing of Serbia striker from Serie A rivals Fiorentina
Juventus are closing in on the signing of Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic from Serie A rivals Fiorentina.
The 21-year-old has been monitored by a number of Premier League clubs, with Arsenal particularly keen on the youngster.
Vlahovic signed a five-year contract when he joined Fiorentina from Partizan Belgrade in 2018.
He has since gone on to become one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe.
Vlahovic has scored 20 times in all competitions for Fiorentina this season, in addition to crucial goals in Serbia's victories over Azerbaijan and Luxembourg that helped them qualify automatically for the World Cup in Qatar at Portugal's expense.
No agreement has been reached yet but Juve, who remain fifth in Serie A following their draw with AC Milan at the weekend, are hopeful of completing a deal before the transfer window closes on Monday.