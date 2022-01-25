Last updated on .From the section Hull

Championship side Hull City have sacked manager Grant McCann, less than a week after they were taken over by the Turkey-based Acun Medya Group.

McCann, 41, was in his third season in charge of the Tigers, having steered the club back to the Championship last term following relegation.

He departs the Tigers despite back-to-back wins which moved the club 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

"These matters are never easy," chairman and owner Acun Ilicali said.

"During the process, Grant has always remained professional and fully focused on the team, and will forever be a friend of the Tigers. I'm sure Grant will be successful in whatever his next challenge is.

"However, now is the time for change and for me to start to build, in what I believe will be an incredibly exciting time for the club."

