Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Adam Clayton has played 452 senior games since progressing from Manchester City's academy

Doncaster Rovers have signed free agent and former Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Huddersfield Town midfielder Adam Clayton on an 18-month deal.

The 33-year-old has been without a club since leaving Birmingham City in November 2021, having not made an appearance since January that year.

Clayton started out with Manchester City's academy but failed to make a first-team appearance.

He has also had spells at Carlisle, MK Dons and Peterborough in his career.

Rovers have now made five January signings, including Kieran Agard, Josh Martin, Ollie Younger and Jonathan Mitchell.

