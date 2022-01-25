Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Lee O'Connor and Josh Hawkes are both loan signings made permanent by Tranmere

Tranmere Rovers have signed midfielders Lee O'Connor from Celtic and Josh Hawkes from Sunderland for undisclosed fees, on two-and-a-half year deals.

Republic of Ireland Under-21 international O'Connor, 21, has played 17 games for Rovers this season, having impressed on loan the previous season.

Hawkes, 22, scored one goal in 17 Rovers outings before his recall by the Wearsiders earlier this month.

The Teessider joined Sunderland from Hartlepool in September 2020.

"As soon as I heard Tranmere wanted to make it permanent, it was something I was keen to do," Hawkes said.

"It's really important for me at this stage of my career to be playing week in, week out."

O'Connor began his career at Manchester United but left without a senior appearance, and was limited to one Challenge Cup game in his time at Celtic Park.

"I've loved my time here so far," he told the club website. external-link

"I've really felt at home since my first day. Not only am I enjoying it personally but I think I'm developing really well and I just want to continue that.

"I feel like this is the best thing for my career and it was an easy decision. To play your best football you have to be happy and I'm happy."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.