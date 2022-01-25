Last updated on .From the section Wales

France beat Wales 2-0 in the reverse fixture on 30 November, 2021

Wales' women will host France at Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli for their important World Cup qualifier on Friday, 8 April.

Wales are currently second in qualifying Group I, behind France, who have maximum points from six games.

The match will be the third time Gemma Grainger's Wales side have played at Parc y Scarlets in this campaign.

Wales will also take part in February's Pinatar Cup in Spain in preparation for their remaining Fifa Women's World Cup qualifiers.

Gemma Grainger's side will face Scotland on 16 February in the knockout tournament but placement matches guarantee three games for every team.

Wales' second match will be against Belgium or Slovakia on 19 February.

Their third match will be against either Russia, Poland, Republic of Ireland or Hungary on 22 February.

Wales are hoping to finish second in World Cup qualifying group I as they target a play-off berth for a place at the 2023 World Cup.

Wales' women are bidding to reach a major final for the first time.