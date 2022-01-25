Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Wim Jansen (right) was assisted by Murdo MacLeod during his one season at Celtic

Former Celtic manager Wim Jansen has died at the age of 75, his ex-club Feyenoord has announced.

The Dutchman, who had been living with dementia, won the title in his only season in charge in 1997-98, stopping Rangers from winning 10 in a row.

Jansen signed club legend Henrik Larsson and also won the League Cup.

He made over 500 appearances for Feyenoord, including the 1970 European Cup final win over Celtic in Milan, and managed the Rotterdam team.

Twice a losing World Cup finalist in 1974 and 1978, he won four titles with Feyenoord as a player as well as the Uefa Cup in 1974. At the tail end of his career he won another title with Ajax in 1982.

As a manager he won the Dutch Cup twice with Feyenoord.

His old club paid tribute to "a wonderful person and great Feyenoord player".

Jansen replaced Tommy Burns in July 1997 and was Celtic's first non-British or Irish manager.

The title was clinched by a two-point margin thanks to a final day win at home to St Johnstone, but he resigned almost immediately and was later replaced by Jozef Venglos.