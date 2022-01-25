Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Livingston
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Bologna's bid of £3.3m for right-back Calvin Ramsay is below Aberdeen's valuation for the teen as Dons manager Stephen Glass warns last-ditch bids will only drive up the asking price. (Press & Journal - subscription required)
Nya Kirby attracts St Johnstone interest as the Crystal Palace midfielder is targeted for a loan deal. (Scottish Daily Express)
Manager Ange Postecoglou says that Callum McGregor is "feeling better" after the Celtic captain suffered a serious-looking facial injury in Saturday's Scottish Cup win over Alloa Athletic. (Times - subscription required)
Rangers are close to agreeing a new deal with goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin and also want to tie down teenager Alex Lowry on an improved contract. (Daily Record)
Queen's Park have laid out their vision in a bid to tempt Jack Ross to become their next manager but the ambitious League One side have a fight on their hands to convince the former Hibs boss to take on their bid for promotion. (Daily Mail, print edition)
Burnley and Watford are considering a move for Livingston defender Jack Fitzwater. (Daily Mail)
Newcastle are also keen to sign Fitzwater before the end of the January transfer window. (Sun)
Hearts defender John Souttar, who has signed a pre-contract with Rangers, is expected to play against Celtic on Wednesday after missing the weekend Scottish Cup defeat of Auchinleck Talbot. (Herald - subscription required)
Hibernian are prepared to let midfielder Scott Allan leave this month. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Former Scotland midfielder Kevin McDonald is training with St Johnstone, having previously trained at Dundee United. (Scottish Daily Express)
Scotland's failure to use the VAR system is a key factor in referees being overlooked for major appointments as 20 whistlers from other European nations attend a pre-World Cup seminar in Abu Dhabi. (Scottish Sun)
Former Rangers striker Shota Arveladze is set to replace Grant McCann as manager of Hull City. (Daily Mail)