Watford hold talks with Roy Hodgson over managerial vacancy

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Roy Hodgson
Hodgson has managed 16 clubs and four senior national teams in eight countries during his career

Former England boss Roy Hodgson has spoken to Watford about their managerial vacancy.

The Hornets are keen to make a swift appointment following Claudio Ranieri's dismissal on Monday with the club in the Premier League's bottom three.

Hodgson, 74, has been out of the game since leaving Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

At the time, he said he wanted to take a break from the game but did not rule out a return at some point.

Watford want to give Ranieri's replacement as much time as possible to work with the team before a crucial Premier League trip to fellow strugglers Burnley on 5 February.

Hodgson is the oldest man to manage in the Premier League and had been in charge at Palace from September 2017 until his departure.

He replaced Frank de Boer as manager with the Eagles bottom of the Premier League after they had lost their first four matches of the 2017-18 season without scoring a goal.

Despite losing his first three games in charge, he guided Palace to 11th in the table, while they finished 12th, 14th and 14th in subsequent seasons.

Comments

Join the conversation

60 comments

  • Comment posted by Kinglake B and B 3763, today at 08:29

    Like an old tired hungry dog coming back to eat its own spew!

  • Comment posted by Dommo, today at 08:28

    I believe Roy would help Watford avoid relegation but whether the owners would stick with him for a season or two is highly unlikely, as they are trigger happy.

  • Comment posted by Luke, today at 08:28

    At least we can provide entertainment to the masses....

  • Comment posted by Gerry, today at 08:28

    I'm sure Roy can make his own decisions despite his grey hair and advanced years, but I have to agree with most of you, why would he be bothered for Watford's owners?

  • Comment posted by carrera4life, today at 08:27

    Seven games, multi million pay off, who wouldn’t take the job?

  • Comment posted by Croxleyborn, today at 08:27

    Why wouldn’t he take the job, four months work and a big payout!

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 08:26

    Please, please, no.

  • Comment posted by Rob Schofield, today at 08:26

    Roy. No !!!!!
    You are a decent and honourable man. Don't get caught up in the Watford Merry-Go-Round.

  • Comment posted by Cupomash, today at 08:25

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, today at 08:25

    Woy on earth. would he take the Watford job? Poisoned chalice, nightmare owners

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 08:23

    Goodness me. What ever is he doing? Good luck, Roy, if you decide to take it. And it can’t be about the money, or can it?

    • Reply posted by shadow warrior, today at 08:27

      shadow warrior replied:
      I’m doubt it’s full about money because Roy doesn’t seem that type of bloke

      I’m sure it plays a role as most jobs do but if see there is a chance he will take it, I’m more inclined to think ( if he does take it ) that it will be more of a challenge rather than a pay cheque

      Plenty of games left

  • Comment posted by StuWilkie, today at 08:23

    Are Watford planning for life in the Championship with this appointment ?

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 08:23

    Big Sam maybe? Roy? Please! Relegation beckons for Watford if they appoint him.

  • Comment posted by shadow warrior, today at 08:23

    Well most of us wrote him off before he joined palace

    Twas a few years ago and is he up for it now

    If anything it will be good to see him back in the game and he has the knowledge and football acumen to save Watford

    I know Watford have had a few managers but for the size of their club and fan base they have done quite well so far

    Haters gonna hate

  • Comment posted by Scottyboy64, today at 08:22

    Deary me. I would hope Roy would have a bit more moral fibre. Laughing stock of club.

  • Comment posted by John, today at 08:22

    Saga are the new shirt sponsors.

  • Comment posted by Colin G, today at 08:21

    I'm looking for a temporary 3-6 month contract so have no longer term expectations. Couldn't do any worse!

  • Comment posted by Justval, today at 08:21

    Does someone like Roy Hodgson, who has been round the block in the game really need to go to somewhere like Watford? I hope they go down.

    • Reply posted by Vinny Samways ha ha ha, today at 08:23

      Vinny Samways ha ha ha replied:
      I hope they go down too

  • Comment posted by mr mercer, today at 08:21

    Wouldn't have thought Hodgson needed to top up his pension !

  • Comment posted by Waseem Sarwar, today at 08:20

    While Watford are negotiating with Roy for their next manager, they have also started the search for Roy’s replacement potentially taking over at end of March or early April.

