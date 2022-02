Hibs and Hearts draw a blank again

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kevin Nisbet hit the post from an offside position in a frantic first half

Hibs and Hearts battled out a second goalless draw of the season in a breathless derby at Easter Road.

Debutant goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski was the home hero, making three second-half saves to deny Ellis Simms.

But Hibs nearly snatched it at the death, with Tony Sibbick making a goal-line clearance from a Josh Campbell shot.

Hearts stay 12 points clear of their Edinburgh rivals and 10 points ahead of fourth-placed Motherwell.

More to follow.

