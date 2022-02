Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

The feisty contest lacked any real attacking quality

Dundee fell to the foot of the Scottish Premiership after a goalless draw with rivals Dundee United extended their winless league run to eight games.

The hosts edged the feisty encounter, with Paul McMullan forcing Benjamin Siegrist into a fine first-half stop.

Substitute Zak Rudden went close twice after the break on his Dundee debut.

United's Nicky Clark also passed up two second-half chances, but the seventh-placed side failed to register a shot on target throughout the 90 minutes.

With fellow relegation strugglers St Johnstone winning, James McPake will rue his side's missed chances at Dens Park.

As for United, Tam Courts will have expected better from his side. A victory would have sent the Tannadice club back into the top six, but the visitors rarely looked threatening.

