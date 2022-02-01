Match ends, Ross County 1, Aberdeen 1.
Ross County stayed five points clear of the Scottish Premiership relegation play-off spot after a tightly-contested draw with Aberdeen.
Jonny Hayes opened the scoring just after the interval for Stephen Glass' side, but County levelled with a fine Ross Callachan strike five minutes later, in a game devoid of many clear-cut chances.
Aberdeen also remain in the top half of the division, with other results going their way elsewhere, and are now three points off fourth place.
Line-ups
Ross County
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Laidlaw
- 19RamsaySubstituted forRandallat 45'minutes
- 15Watson
- 16Iacovitti
- 3Vokins
- 17Charles-CookBooked at 59mins
- 22TillsonBooked at 42mins
- 8Callachan
- 23HungboSubstituted forPatonat 66'minutesBooked at 69mins
- 10SamuelBooked at 26mins
- 26White
Substitutes
- 2Randall
- 6Paton
- 9Samuel
- 20Drysdale
- 21Munro
- 30Wright
- 32Mackinnon
Aberdeen
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lewis
- 22Ramsay
- 2McCrorie
- 27Bates
- 17HayesBooked at 58mins
- 8BrownBooked at 66mins
- 15McGeouchSubstituted forJenksat 69'minutes
- 10Besuijen
- 19FergusonBooked at 86mins
- 16OjoSubstituted forMacKenzieat 81'minutes
- 9Ramírez
Substitutes
- 3MacKenzie
- 5Gallagher
- 11Montgomery
- 14Emmanuel-Thomas
- 20Jenks
- 24Campbell
- 25Woods
- 28Ruth
- 33Kennedy
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home22
- Away21
