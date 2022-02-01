Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County1AberdeenAberdeen1

Ross County 1-1 Aberdeen: Callachan cancels out Hayes opener as spoils shared

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ross Callachan's equaliser arrows into the bottom corner
Ross Callachan's strike arrowed into the bottom corner to level for Ross County

Ross County stayed five points clear of the Scottish Premiership relegation play-off spot after a tightly-contested draw with Aberdeen.

Jonny Hayes opened the scoring just after the interval for Stephen Glass' side, but County levelled with a fine Ross Callachan strike five minutes later, in a game devoid of many clear-cut chances.

Aberdeen also remain in the top half of the division, with other results going their way elsewhere, and are now three points off fourth place.

More to follow

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Ross County

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
    Average rating

    5.95

  2. Squad number19Player nameRamsay
    Average rating

    5.00

  3. Squad number15Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    5.28

  4. Squad number16Player nameIacovitti
    Average rating

    6.48

  5. Squad number3Player nameVokins
    Average rating

    6.23

  6. Squad number17Player nameCharles-Cook
    Average rating

    6.44

  7. Squad number22Player nameTillson
    Average rating

    5.48

  8. Squad number8Player nameCallachan
    Average rating

    5.43

  9. Squad number23Player nameHungbo
    Average rating

    5.95

  10. Squad number10Player nameSamuel
    Average rating

    5.33

  11. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    5.92

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameRandall
    Average rating

    6.76

  2. Squad number6Player namePaton
    Average rating

    5.96

Aberdeen

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    5.41

  2. Squad number22Player nameRamsay
    Average rating

    5.33

  3. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    5.42

  4. Squad number27Player nameBates
    Average rating

    5.14

  5. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    6.24

  6. Squad number8Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    5.33

  7. Squad number15Player nameMcGeouch
    Average rating

    5.21

  8. Squad number10Player nameBesuijen
    Average rating

    7.77

  9. Squad number19Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    5.73

  10. Squad number16Player nameOjo
    Average rating

    4.88

  11. Squad number9Player nameRamírez
    Average rating

    5.04

Substitutes

  1. Squad number3Player nameMacKenzie
    Average rating

    4.68

  2. Squad number20Player nameJenks
    Average rating

    5.03

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 19RamsaySubstituted forRandallat 45'minutes
  • 15Watson
  • 16Iacovitti
  • 3Vokins
  • 17Charles-CookBooked at 59mins
  • 22TillsonBooked at 42mins
  • 8Callachan
  • 23HungboSubstituted forPatonat 66'minutesBooked at 69mins
  • 10SamuelBooked at 26mins
  • 26White

Substitutes

  • 2Randall
  • 6Paton
  • 9Samuel
  • 20Drysdale
  • 21Munro
  • 30Wright
  • 32Mackinnon

Aberdeen

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lewis
  • 22Ramsay
  • 2McCrorie
  • 27Bates
  • 17HayesBooked at 58mins
  • 8BrownBooked at 66mins
  • 15McGeouchSubstituted forJenksat 69'minutes
  • 10Besuijen
  • 19FergusonBooked at 86mins
  • 16OjoSubstituted forMacKenzieat 81'minutes
  • 9Ramírez

Substitutes

  • 3MacKenzie
  • 5Gallagher
  • 11Montgomery
  • 14Emmanuel-Thomas
  • 20Jenks
  • 24Campbell
  • 25Woods
  • 28Ruth
  • 33Kennedy
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home5
Away18
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home22
Away21

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ross County 1, Aberdeen 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ross County 1, Aberdeen 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Aberdeen. Teddy Jenks tries a through ball, but Christian Ramírez is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jonny Hayes with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Ross McCrorie.

  6. Post update

    Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ross Callachan (Ross County).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by David Bates.

  9. Booking

    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).

  11. Post update

    Jordan White (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen).

  13. Post update

    Jordan Tillson (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harrison Paton (Ross County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Connor Randall with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen).

  16. Post update

    Jordan White (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ross Callachan (Ross County).

  18. Post update

    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Jack MacKenzie replaces Funso Ojo.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport