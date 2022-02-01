Match ends, Livingston 1, St. Johnstone 2.
St Johnstone ended their 12-game wait for a victory, with Ali Crawford's late winner at Livingston lifting them off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.
It's the Perth side's first win since October and they now edge up to 11th, above Dundee on goal difference.
Callum Hendry's header after 10 minutes got them off to a fantastic start, only for Bruce Anderson to level.
Livingston looked more likely to go on and grab a winner, only for Crawford to net a rebound in the 90th minute.
That means the West Lothian side remain in eighth place.
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Livingston
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number32Player nameStryjekAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number5Player nameFitzwaterAverage rating
4.97
- Squad number6Player nameObileyeAverage rating
4.55
- Squad number29Player namePenriceAverage rating
5.03
- Squad number8Player namePittmanAverage rating
4.66
- Squad number18Player nameHoltAverage rating
4.98
- Squad number33Player nameOmeongaAverage rating
4.53
- Squad number14Player nameBaileyAverage rating
4.79
- Squad number9Player nameAndersonAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
5.22
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number19Player nameNoubleAverage rating
3.53
- Squad number22Player nameShinnieAverage rating
4.59
- Squad number23Player nameChukwuemekaAverage rating
6.04
St Johnstone
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameClarkAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number5Player nameClearyAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number6Player nameGordonAverage rating
5.55
- Squad number4Player nameMcCartAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number2Player nameBrownAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number29Player nameHallbergAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number34Player nameButterfieldAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number21Player nameCrawfordAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number24Player nameBoothAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number7Player nameMayAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number22Player nameHendryAverage rating
6.46
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameDavidsonAverage rating
4.32
- Squad number14Player nameMiddletonAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number16Player nameMahonAverage rating
9.02
Line-ups
Livingston
Formation 4-3-3
- 32Stryjek
- 2Devlin
- 5FitzwaterBooked at 87mins
- 6ObileyeBooked at 84mins
- 29Penrice
- 8PittmanSubstituted forShinnieat 70'minutes
- 18Holt
- 33Omeonga
- 14BaileySubstituted forChukwuemekaat 65'minutes
- 9AndersonBooked at 66minsSubstituted forNoubleat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 17Forrest
Substitutes
- 11Montaño
- 15Boyes
- 16Lewis
- 19Nouble
- 21McMillan
- 22Shinnie
- 23Chukwuemeka
- 24Kelly
- 36Maley
St Johnstone
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Clark
- 5Cleary
- 6GordonSubstituted forMahonat 61'minutes
- 4McCart
- 2Brown
- 29HallbergSubstituted forDavidsonat 71'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 34Butterfield
- 21Crawford
- 24Booth
- 7MaySubstituted forMiddletonat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 22Hendry
Substitutes
- 3Gallacher
- 8Davidson
- 12Parish
- 14Middleton
- 15Gilmour
- 16Mahon
- 26Craig
- 27Sang
- 33Hector-Ingram
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Livingston 1, St. Johnstone 2.
Post update
Nicky Devlin (Livingston) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Alan Forrest following a fast break.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Joel Nouble (Livingston) for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Joel Nouble (Livingston).
Post update
Daniel Cleary (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Glenn Middleton (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 1, St. Johnstone 2. Alister Crawford (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Booking
Joel Nouble (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Joel Nouble (Livingston).
Post update
Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Jack Fitzwater (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Nicky Devlin (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone).
Booking
Ayo Obileye (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Ayo Obileye (Livingston).
Post update
Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Jason Holt (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by John Mahon (St. Johnstone).