Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston1St JohnstoneSt Johnstone2

Livingston 1-2 St Johnstone: Ali Crawford strikes as death to earn winless run

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Livingston v St Johnstone

St Johnstone ended their 12-game wait for a victory, with Ali Crawford's late winner at Livingston lifting them off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

It's the Perth side's first win since October and they now edge up to 11th, above Dundee on goal difference.

Callum Hendry's header after 10 minutes got them off to a fantastic start, only for Bruce Anderson to level.

Livingston looked more likely to go on and grab a winner, only for Crawford to net a rebound in the 90th minute.

That means the West Lothian side remain in eighth place.

More to follow.

Livingston

Starting XI

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-3-3

  • 32Stryjek
  • 2Devlin
  • 5FitzwaterBooked at 87mins
  • 6ObileyeBooked at 84mins
  • 29Penrice
  • 8PittmanSubstituted forShinnieat 70'minutes
  • 18Holt
  • 33Omeonga
  • 14BaileySubstituted forChukwuemekaat 65'minutes
  • 9AndersonBooked at 66minsSubstituted forNoubleat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 17Forrest

Substitutes

  • 11Montaño
  • 15Boyes
  • 16Lewis
  • 19Nouble
  • 21McMillan
  • 22Shinnie
  • 23Chukwuemeka
  • 24Kelly
  • 36Maley

St Johnstone

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Clark
  • 5Cleary
  • 6GordonSubstituted forMahonat 61'minutes
  • 4McCart
  • 2Brown
  • 29HallbergSubstituted forDavidsonat 71'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 34Butterfield
  • 21Crawford
  • 24Booth
  • 7MaySubstituted forMiddletonat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 22Hendry

Substitutes

  • 3Gallacher
  • 8Davidson
  • 12Parish
  • 14Middleton
  • 15Gilmour
  • 16Mahon
  • 26Craig
  • 27Sang
  • 33Hector-Ingram
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Livingston 1, St. Johnstone 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Livingston 1, St. Johnstone 2.

  3. Post update

    Nicky Devlin (Livingston) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Alan Forrest following a fast break.

  4. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Joel Nouble (Livingston) for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Joel Nouble (Livingston).

  6. Post update

    Daniel Cleary (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Booking

    Glenn Middleton (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Livingston 1, St. Johnstone 2. Alister Crawford (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  9. Booking

    Joel Nouble (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Joel Nouble (Livingston).

  11. Post update

    Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Booking

    Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Booking

    Jack Fitzwater (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Nicky Devlin (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone).

  16. Booking

    Ayo Obileye (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ayo Obileye (Livingston).

  18. Post update

    Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Jason Holt (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by John Mahon (St. Johnstone).

