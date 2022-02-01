Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

St Johnstone ended their 12-game wait for a victory, with Ali Crawford's late winner at Livingston lifting them off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

It's the Perth side's first win since October and they now edge up to 11th, above Dundee on goal difference.

Callum Hendry's header after 10 minutes got them off to a fantastic start, only for Bruce Anderson to level.

Livingston looked more likely to go on and grab a winner, only for Crawford to net a rebound in the 90th minute.

That means the West Lothian side remain in eighth place.

More to follow.

