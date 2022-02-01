Port Vale v Forest Green Rovers

Port ValePort Vale19:45Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Match report will appear here.
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forest Green
|26
|17
|7
|2
|55
|21
|34
|58
|2
|Tranmere
|27
|14
|6
|7
|28
|19
|9
|48
|3
|Newport
|28
|13
|8
|7
|46
|35
|11
|47
|4
|Sutton United
|27
|14
|5
|8
|43
|33
|10
|47
|5
|Northampton
|26
|13
|6
|7
|33
|24
|9
|45
|6
|Mansfield
|26
|13
|5
|8
|37
|31
|6
|44
|7
|Swindon
|26
|11
|9
|6
|41
|32
|9
|42
|8
|Exeter
|26
|10
|11
|5
|37
|26
|11
|41
|9
|Port Vale
|25
|11
|6
|8
|37
|27
|10
|39
|10
|Salford
|28
|10
|7
|11
|31
|28
|3
|37
|11
|Bradford
|27
|8
|12
|7
|34
|32
|2
|36
|12
|Bristol Rovers
|25
|10
|6
|9
|34
|36
|-2
|36
|13
|Crawley
|26
|10
|5
|11
|31
|36
|-5
|35
|14
|Harrogate
|25
|9
|6
|10
|38
|38
|0
|33
|15
|Leyton Orient
|25
|7
|11
|7
|37
|24
|13
|32
|16
|Hartlepool
|27
|8
|7
|12
|25
|37
|-12
|31
|17
|Stevenage
|28
|7
|10
|11
|28
|42
|-14
|31
|18
|Rochdale
|25
|6
|11
|8
|30
|32
|-2
|29
|19
|Walsall
|27
|7
|8
|12
|30
|37
|-7
|29
|20
|Carlisle
|27
|6
|9
|12
|19
|35
|-16
|27
|21
|Barrow
|27
|6
|8
|13
|27
|35
|-8
|26
|22
|Colchester
|26
|6
|8
|12
|23
|36
|-13
|26
|23
|Oldham
|26
|4
|7
|15
|22
|42
|-20
|19
|24
|Scunthorpe
|28
|3
|10
|15
|21
|49
|-28
|19
